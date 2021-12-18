ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Holidays bring out the nut in all of us

By Greg Johnson Managing Editor
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas for most is a time of celebration, reverence and good cheer, and that’s true for my family. But the Johnsons also find Christmas a time for good-natured practical joking, jibes and mental instability. Mom began our holiday hijinks decades ago when, as wide-eyed youngsters, my brother, sister...

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Holiday Homes: The McGonigle Family

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) — The third night of the annual CBS4 holiday homes tour takes place in Plantation at the McGonigle home. This holiday home is located at 6221 Banyan Terrace in Plantation. Jim & Jackie McGonigle, and their grown daughter Jennifer Collins, have been decorating for more than a quarter century. Their display is a longtime favorite of children in Broward county. One of the subjects Jennifer teaches at South Plantation High is American Sign Language. Some of her students will be on hand to sing Christmas songs and to sign a message for the holidays. The American Sign Language Club at South Plantation High is called The Sign of the Knights, and they are really good! Directions: Turnpike to Sunrise Blvd. exit, go west to NW 65 Ave and turn left, then left again at Plantation Rd (NW 8 St.), then turn right on Holly Lane (NW 63 Ave), then left at Banyan Terr. (NW 4th St).
PLANTATION, FL
GoLocalProv

What Do I Remember of The Christmas Eve Feast?

There are many stories written of the Christmas Eve dinner . . . stories of love, family, joy, abundance, and spirituality. The one I remember of my youth may be a bit different. For weeks, we anticipated Christmastime in a near frenzy state. It was the time for shopping, cooking,...
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Christmas Eve and NYE aren’t federal holidays, but will feel like it in 2021

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more 2021 has been another exhausting year as the COVID pandemic continues to disrupt life around the world. Just when it looked like we could have a relatively normal holiday season, the Omicron variant appeared. Now we’re all making difficult decisions about where to go and what to do over Christmas and New Year’s. To complicate matters further, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday this year. Therefore, most businesses and federal offices will observe the holidays on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, respectively. But...
CHRISTMAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cards#All Of Us#Christmas Morning#Convenience Store#Hershey
CBS Pittsburgh

Newborn Babies At AHN Celebrate Holiday Season In Rudolph Hats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their very first holiday season. The tiny patients were dressed up in Rudolph hats, complete with red noses. “We are making it ‘rein’ with holiday cheer this year! Merry Christmas from our tiniest patients!” AHN said on Facebook. You can see all the cuteness here. Are your #AHNbabies ready for the holiday? Our littlest patients sure are! pic.twitter.com/5wcn6kRPHv — AHN (@AHNtoday) December 20, 2021
PITTSBURGH, PA
plantcityobserver.com

Christmas parade brings out the masses

Plant City's annual Christmas parade, a night of fun. The empty chairs that lined Collins Street and Reynolds Street Friday morning were occupied at full capacity that evening by those who turned out for the Plant City Christmas Parade. Though the annual event was timed for 7 p.m., dense crowds...
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KCEN

'It's brought all of us closer' | Making tamales, a holiday tradition in Texas

BELTON, Texas — In Texas, there's nothing quite like the magic of Christmas but it's made even better with tamales, a staple around this time of year. "When she called me I was like, you know, when she asked me, 'would you like to make Tamales,' I was like, 'girl, please, I have never done this before..' and she said me either, and so I was like, 'okay,'" laughed Terrie Easley.
TEXAS STATE
APG of Wisconsin

Let us all bring joy to this world

I just received the sweetest message from my sister: she found a Christmas Eve service that Ringo, our dog, can attend. Ringo has some serious separation anxiety and it takes some effort to leave him alone. My family took the time to find a service that is being held in a barn that he can attend, too.
RELIGION
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Planting My Roots: The price of Christmas

As we get deeper and deeper into the Christmas season, things always seem to feel busy and rushed. You have to make sure you mark off all the names on the list of people you need to buy gifts for. Maybe you spend hours decorating your home to make it...
LIFESTYLE
Herald-Journal

Holiday Extravaganza brings Santa to Tremonton

A line of people stretched around the block last Saturday at Midland Square in downtown Tremonton, as local children clamored for their chance to tell Old St. Nick how good they have been this year. Santa paid his annual visit to town as part of Tremonton City’s Holiday Extravaganza, a...
TREMONTON, UT
manisteenews.com

KEN GRABOWSKI: Christmas music brings out the goodness in all of us

There are certain things people say that ring true and stick with us many years after we first hear them spoken. One such thing for me is something band directors Mike Eagan and his wife Cindy Swan-Eagan said to me years ago when being interviewed for a story. They had just returned from serving as co-directors on a very successful trip to Europe with a band of young students from the Blue Lake Fine Arts Academy.
MUSIC
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Unsung Hero: Martin donates time dedicated to caring for misplaced animals

Animals can be the source of happiness and joy for many people. But what happens when so many animals are misplaced or abandoned and need to be taken care of?. That’s why Vicki Martin decided she wanted to help and start spending her time walking dogs at the Red Desert Humane Society.
ANIMALS
Daily Local News

Holiday season brings out elder fraud scammers, group warns

Tis the season to be jolly and for seniors to beware of fraudsters who target the elderly this time of the year. What makes older folk more susceptible to becoming targets for scammers during the holiday season? The consensus is that the older we get the more charitable we become, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Monroe News

Evening with Santa a huge success

If success was measured in smiles, then the "Evening With Santa" event on Dec. 11 was a HUGE success! The Adrian Breakfast Lions, who organized the event, would like to thank the city of Adrian Parks and Rec Department for the use of the Stubnitz Center, the Lions Clubs of Lenawee for helping the...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy