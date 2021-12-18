Edmunds picked the 9 best cars you can buy, including the Tesla Model 3 and Ford F-150. See all the winners.

The 2021 Ford F-150 is Edmunds' pick for the best truck you can buy. Ford

The site named the nine best models you can buy new across the SUV, truck, sedan, and EV segments.

Out of the more than 300 vehicles it tested in 2021, Edmunds picked the best ones for each class.

Top Rated Sedan: 2022 Honda Civic

The 2022 Honda Civic Touring. Honda

The Honda Civic got a refresh for the 2022 model year, and Edmunds says the new model meets or surpasses the high bar set by its predecessor. Edmunds' experts especially liked the 2022 Civic's spacious, comfortable interior, fuel efficient powertrain, and updated styling.

The 2022 Honda Civic starts at just under $22,000.

Top Rated Sports Car: 2022 Subaru BRZ

The 2022 Subaru BRZ. Subaru

The $28,000 Subaru BRZ entered its second generation for the 2022 model year. Although Edmunds concedes that there are flashier and higher-performance sports cars out there, it's the BRZ's low cost and "exceptional capabilities" that earned it the Top Rated award.

Top Rated Electric Vehicle: 2021 Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3. Tesla

Even as new electric options flood the market, the Tesla Model 3 remains the top dog, according to Edmunds. Tesla's entry-level model, the Model 3 currently costs $44,990 before fees.

Edmunds chalks up the Model 3's victory in the EV segment — its third Top Rated EV designation in three years — largely to its "comfortable cabin, fun driving dynamics and Tesla's excellent charging infrastructure."

Top Rated Luxury Electric Vehicle: 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

There are a handful of electric luxury vehicles out there from Jaguar, Audi, Tesla, and Volvo. But why would you choose any of those when Porsche sells the Taycan Cross Turismo, a rugged, battery-powered station wagon that's available with up to 750 horsepower?

The Cross Turismo may be the biggest swing in the electric-car market right now, and it's nice to see it recognized here. Comfortable and agile, the $93,700 Cross Turismo "might just represent the ideal one-car garage," Edmunds says.

Top Rated Luxury Sedan: 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan. Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long served as the benchmark for what a luxury sedan can be. The new-for-2022 sedan continues to uphold that reputation, Edmunds says. The site raves about the $111,000 Merc's "impossibly perfect" interior, driver-assistance tech, and excellent ride quality.

Top Rated Truck: 2021 Ford F-150

The 2021 Ford F-150. Ford

The trusty Ford F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in the US for decades for a reason. According to Edmunds, the 2021 F-150 stands out from the pack due to its impressive towing and hauling capabilities, its array of engine choices, and its range of interesting features and trims.

For example, the F-150 now has a hybrid version and the option for an onboard generator.

"Ford continues to make one of the most versatile, user-friendly and customizable trucks on the market," Edmunds says.

Top Rated SUV: 2022 Kia Telluride

The 2022 Kia Telluride. Kia

Now in its third year of production, the Kia Telluride has won Edmunds' Top Rated SUV recommendation three years running. The Telluride offers great comfort, an exceptionally roomy interior (including its third row), and an intuitive infotainment system, Edmunds says.

But it's the Telluride's $32,700 base MSRP that sends it over the edge, according to the site.

"The Kia Telluride provides an unbeatable combination of passenger comfort, helpful technology features and outstanding value," Edmunds says.

Top Rated Luxury SUV: 2022 Genesis GV70

The 2022 Genesis GV70. Genesis

Lots of people have no clue what a Genesis even is — but they should. Hyundai's new luxury brand has impressed us with its latest crop of SUVs and sedans that, in some ways, put BMW and Mercedes to shame.

The GV70, the brand's $41,000 compact SUV, snagged the Top Rated Luxury SUV honor by delivering a great package at a great price. Some highlights, according to Edmunds, include striking styling, useful and easy-to-use technology features, high-quality materials, and a fun driving experience with the optional V6 engine.

The 2022 Rivian R1T. Rivian

EV startup Rivian's R1T wowed us during testing in Colorado's Rocky Mountains this fall. Since its launch in September, the off-road-ready electric pickup has raked in accolades like MotorTrend's Truck of the Year.

Edmunds awarded the R1T its new Editors' Choice award, which "recognizes a vehicle that exceeded expectations and offers something genuinely new."