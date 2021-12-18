ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmunds picked the 9 best cars you can buy, including the Tesla Model 3 and Ford F-150. See all the winners.

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpSTh_0dQRLFa500
The 2021 Ford F-150 is Edmunds' pick for the best truck you can buy. Ford
  • The site named the nine best models you can buy new across the SUV, truck, sedan, and EV segments.
  • Out of the more than 300 vehicles it tested in 2021, Edmunds picked the best ones for each class.

Top Rated Sedan: 2022 Honda Civic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05H7e2_0dQRLFa500
The 2022 Honda Civic Touring. Honda

The Honda Civic got a refresh for the 2022 model year, and Edmunds says the new model meets or surpasses the high bar set by its predecessor. Edmunds' experts especially liked the 2022 Civic's spacious, comfortable interior, fuel efficient powertrain, and updated styling.

The 2022 Honda Civic starts at just under $22,000.

Top Rated Sports Car: 2022 Subaru BRZ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RCyu_0dQRLFa500
The 2022 Subaru BRZ. Subaru

The $28,000 Subaru BRZ entered its second generation for the 2022 model year. Although Edmunds concedes that there are flashier and higher-performance sports cars out there, it's the BRZ's low cost and "exceptional capabilities" that earned it the Top Rated award.

Top Rated Electric Vehicle: 2021 Tesla Model 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EC06V_0dQRLFa500
The Tesla Model 3. Tesla

Even as new electric options flood the market, the Tesla Model 3 remains the top dog, according to Edmunds. Tesla's entry-level model, the Model 3 currently costs $44,990 before fees.

Edmunds chalks up the Model 3's victory in the EV segment — its third Top Rated EV designation in three years — largely to its "comfortable cabin, fun driving dynamics and Tesla's excellent charging infrastructure."

Top Rated Luxury Electric Vehicle: 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0zot_0dQRLFa500
The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. Porsche

There are a handful of electric luxury vehicles out there from Jaguar, Audi, Tesla, and Volvo. But why would you choose any of those when Porsche sells the Taycan Cross Turismo, a rugged, battery-powered station wagon that's available with up to 750 horsepower?

The Cross Turismo may be the biggest swing in the electric-car market right now, and it's nice to see it recognized here. Comfortable and agile, the $93,700 Cross Turismo "might just represent the ideal one-car garage," Edmunds says.

Top Rated Luxury Sedan: 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSMHL_0dQRLFa500
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan. Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long served as the benchmark for what a luxury sedan can be. The new-for-2022 sedan continues to uphold that reputation, Edmunds says. The site raves about the $111,000 Merc's "impossibly perfect" interior, driver-assistance tech, and excellent ride quality.

Top Rated Truck: 2021 Ford F-150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cnHU_0dQRLFa500
The 2021 Ford F-150. Ford

The trusty Ford F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in the US for decades for a reason. According to Edmunds, the 2021 F-150 stands out from the pack due to its impressive towing and hauling capabilities, its array of engine choices, and its range of interesting features and trims.

For example, the F-150 now has a hybrid version and the option for an onboard generator.

"Ford continues to make one of the most versatile, user-friendly and customizable trucks on the market," Edmunds says.

Top Rated SUV: 2022 Kia Telluride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2av5iv_0dQRLFa500
The 2022 Kia Telluride. Kia

Now in its third year of production, the Kia Telluride has won Edmunds' Top Rated SUV recommendation three years running. The Telluride offers great comfort, an exceptionally roomy interior (including its third row), and an intuitive infotainment system, Edmunds says.

But it's the Telluride's $32,700 base MSRP that sends it over the edge, according to the site.

"The Kia Telluride provides an unbeatable combination of passenger comfort, helpful technology features and outstanding value," Edmunds says.

Top Rated Luxury SUV: 2022 Genesis GV70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTDG0_0dQRLFa500
The 2022 Genesis GV70. Genesis

Lots of people have no clue what a Genesis even is — but they should. Hyundai's new luxury brand has impressed us with its latest crop of SUVs and sedans that, in some ways, put BMW and Mercedes to shame.

The GV70, the brand's $41,000 compact SUV, snagged the Top Rated Luxury SUV honor by delivering a great package at a great price. Some highlights, according to Edmunds, include striking styling, useful and easy-to-use technology features, high-quality materials, and a fun driving experience with the optional V6 engine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJ9yC_0dQRLFa500
The 2022 Rivian R1T. Rivian

EV startup Rivian's R1T wowed us during testing in Colorado's Rocky Mountains this fall. Since its launch in September, the off-road-ready electric pickup has raked in accolades like MotorTrend's Truck of the Year.

Edmunds awarded the R1T its new Editors' Choice award, which "recognizes a vehicle that exceeded expectations and offers something genuinely new."

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Autoblog

Best new cars under $30,000

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the best cars for under $30,000 (and SUVs and a truck!) aren't so different from those you can pick up for $5,000 less. No question, they'll be coming with a greater amount of equipment and possibly power, but their place as an excellent choice remains. Actually, they should only get better. As such, you'll be seeing many of the same cars, SUVs and truck from our under $25,000 list making appearances here as well, but the field of possibilities really expands when talking about a ceiling of $30,000.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Luxury Car#Compact Cars#Vehicles#Suv#Ev#Honda#Subaru#Brz#Jaguar#Volvo#The Cross Turismo#Rated Luxury Sedan#Mercedes Benz S Class
Business Insider

A $50,000 camper that turns the Tesla Cybertruck into an RV has hit $100 million in preorders — see inside

An artificial intelligence and software company is making camper attachments for Tesla Cybertrucks. Stream It has already had $100 million in preorders for its CyberLandr, the company announced Wednesday. See inside the $50,000 CyberLandr, which will be produced and delivered in tandem with the Cybertruck. Chatter about Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck...
CARS
CNET

Drive home in the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

If you're shopping for a new car right now, you know prices are high. Really high. We're here to show you a $40,000-plus budget isn't required. Below are our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000. That's the best part of this list: you don't need fork...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Used Cars for Under $10,000 That You Can Buy Right Now

Buying a used car is a great way to save money, even with the recent increase in prices. That’s because the fundamentals remain the same: New cars depreciate quickly during the first three to four years of ownership. This makes used cars a great value. Used-car prices have been...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-Series Is Destroying Ram And Chevy For 45th Consecutive Year

Although several automakers experienced a decline in sales in November relative to the same month a year ago, it hasn't been bad news for everyone. Kia already surpassed its previous record for the highest sales in America in a single year. For Ford, there's also a lot to be upbeat about. The Blue Oval was the only major US automaker to see a year-on-year sales jump in November. Unsurprisingly, this achievement was bolstered by the consistently strong sales of the brand's F-Series trucks. Ford says that the F-Series is now strongly positioned to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for what would be the 45th consecutive year, a remarkable streak.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
Fox News

The cheapest new cars you can buy in 2022

It's been a rough year to buy a new car and 2022 doesn't look much better. Average transaction prices hit a record above $46,000 in October due to low inventories and its going to be a while before the situation returns to normal. The increase is also the result of...
BUYING CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
motor1.com

Watch unsinkable Tesla Model 3 perform in deep water

Here is quite an unusual sight. It's an electric car driver that doesn't avoid deep water, but rather appears to enjoy driving in it. It appears to us that it's a Tesla Model 3, but we are not 100% sure. Nonetheless, the car copes surprisingly well with the water. It seems unstoppable and amazingly quick and manoeuvrable. It happens at some kind of event in China, we guess.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang Is Now CR’s Lowest Rated American Sports Car

Earlier this year, Consumer Reports published a list of the highest scoring American vehicles, and at the time, the 2021 Ford Mustang prevailed over the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger to become the publication’s highest rated American sports car. But circumstances have changed, and as Ford Authority previously reported, the organization recently concluded that the 2022 Ford Mustang is expected to boast well below average reliability, as owners have encountered issues with the pony car’s transmission and infotainment system, among other problem areas. Unfortunately, due to the Mustang’s poor showing on its most recent survey, Consumer Reports has downgraded the muscle car’s rating, and its overall score is now lower than its chief American rivals.
CARS
CNET

Best SUVs on sale for 2021

We'd venture a guess there's at least one SUV on your new car shopping list. Why else would you be here to explore the best SUVs, after all? Indeed, the days of the family sedan's supremacy appear over because SUVs are so darn flexible, spacious and just a better fit than a sedan for so many drivers.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022: Cars that didn't make the cut

The battle royale is on. Motor Authority's annual Best Car To Buy award automotive boxing match is underway. It's the time when the year's new or significantly updated luxury and performance vehicles fight for supremacy. In a year that was much too similar to the last, the nominees ranged from sport sedans and sports cars to luxury crossovers and SUVs to electric cars and pickup trucks.
CARS
