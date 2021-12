Work underway at Houston’s major airports will get a lift from nearly $55 million in federal funds authorized in the recently approved infrastructure law. The Federal Aviation Administration of Thursday announced how it will allocate the first $3 billion in new funds for airports from the infrastructure law, money that could spur upgrades in terminals and on the tarmac to help get passengers to planes more quickly and into the air on time.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO