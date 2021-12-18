ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IL

Randolph County Health reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

suntimesnews.com
 5 days ago

CHESTER — Another big jump in COVID-19 cases in Randolph County, Illinois. The county’s health department reported on Friday 41 new cases since its previous report, issued on Wednesday. That brings the total number of active cases in the county to 116. Three patients are hospitalized. The...

suntimesnews.com

newschannel20.com

Springfield nurse describes current state of local ICUs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 looms over this holiday season, Newschannel 20 spoke with a local ICU healthcare worker in Springfield to understand what it's currently like for employees working in intensive care units. Sally Tamizuddin is a critical care nurse at HSHS St....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Denver

‘Extremely Concerned’: Mountain County Health Leaders Warn Of Extreme COVID Surge

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In the middle of December, Summit and Clear Creek counties case rates for COVID-19 weren’t where health leaders would have liked, but were at least trending downward, if ever so slightly. Not anymore. (credit: CBS) “That is literally changing as we speak,” Timothy Ryan, Director of public health for Clear Creek County explained. “Omicron is alive and well and the numbers are going through the roof, both in Summit and Eagle counties.” Ryan says even if the variant of the virus has not been officially identified, the spiking case rates have the signature of the faster spreading virus....
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Sacramento

2 Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Found In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the omicron variant now the dominant strain of new COVID-19 infections across the country, Sacramento County officials are confirming they have seen their first two cases. Public health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been two confirmed omicron variant cases in Sacramento County. Both cases were found through weekly serial testing, health officials say, and neither have been linked to travel. One of the people is experiencing mild symptoms while the other is asymptomatic, public health says. While one of the people with the variant is vaccinated and the other is not, officials did not go into detail about which person is experiencing the symptoms. On Monday, the CDC released new data showing that the omicron variant is now making up more than 73 percent of new infections. Other counties in California, like Yolo, have already seen confirmed omicron variant cases. Public health leaders are urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and get a booster shot if they are already fully immunized.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WJHL

TDH reports 357 new COVID cases, 12 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 357 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, and 289 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Vaccinations As of today, 246,288 people, or about 48.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 1,476 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Williamson County confirms first case of omicron COVID-19 variant

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Someone living in Williamson County caught the omicron variant of COVID-19, health experts confirmed Monday. The Williamson County and Cities Health District reported that lab testing officially confirmed the first case. The department did not share any further information about the patient, including whether the person traveled recently or had […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Executive Olszewski tests positive for COVID, says he has no symptoms

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a Tuesday tweet, another public sign of the latest coronavirus surge taking hold across Maryland. Olszewski, 39, said he doesn’t have any symptoms and is working from his Miller’s Island home while quarantined. He said he’s coordinated with the Health Department to notify any close contacts who may have ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
illinoisnewsroom.org

‘The hospitals are full’: Champaign’s healthcare system is overwhelmed by the latest COVID-19 surge

CHAMPAIGN – Champaign County is experiencing one of its most intense COVID waves yet. Local hospitals are filling up and at least eight county residents have died in the last two weeks due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the new and highly infectious omicron variant is taking hold in the United States. While it hasn’t been officially detected in the county yet, health officials believe it’s already here.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxbaltimore.com

With hospitalizations rising, Hogan introduces new COVID-19 plans

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, meaning Maryland hospitals now need to take certain actions. Hogan specifically ordered hospitals to reduce non-urgent medical surgeries and make available all staffed bed capacity. Right now, many in Maryland are asking questions about...
BALTIMORE, MD

