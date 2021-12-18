Randolph County Health reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the omicron variant now the dominant strain of new COVID-19 infections across the country, Sacramento County officials are confirming they have seen their first two cases. Public health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been two confirmed omicron variant cases in Sacramento County. Both cases were found through weekly serial testing, health officials say, and neither have been linked to travel. One of the people is experiencing mild symptoms while the other is asymptomatic, public health says. While one of the people with the variant is vaccinated and the other is not, officials did not go into detail about which person is experiencing the symptoms. On Monday, the CDC released new data showing that the omicron variant is now making up more than 73 percent of new infections. Other counties in California, like Yolo, have already seen confirmed omicron variant cases. Public health leaders are urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and get a booster shot if they are already fully immunized.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO