Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke says the door will always be open for Jurgen Klopp to return. The Liverpool manager left BVB for Liverpool over five years ago. Watzke told BILD: "He can come back when he wants, but not as a coach. If at any time he had the feeling that he would like to return to us, all the doors are open. We talk often and I don't think he wants to be a manager forever.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO