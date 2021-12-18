ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sackler Ruling Could Delay Purdue's Payment of Billions by Years

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma could be years away from paying billions of dollars to address the U.S. opioid crisis after a judge blew up a deal that gave provided legal immunity to the Sackler family that owned the company, people close to the negotiations said. In a surprise...

www.usnews.com

bloomberglaw.com

Purdue Seeks Ban on Suits Against Sacklers as Reorg Plan Appealed

Return to prior era of mass litigation ‘disastrous,’ Purdue says. Purdue Pharma LP is asking a bankruptcy judge to extend a ban on lawsuits against its owners, the Sackler family, while the company appeals a ruling that overturned its multibillion-dollar reorganization plan. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain already has...
Observer

Inside the Legal Thicket Ensnaring Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers

December 2021 has been an eventful month in the saga of the Sacklers, longtime arts philanthropists and the family behind the Purdue Pharma OxyContin empire that’s currently experiencing a reckoning in the art world and beyond. On December 9, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the Sackler name would be removed from seven of its exhibition spaces, representing a partial culmination of the activist efforts lead by Nan Goldin and her organization Prescription Addiction Intervention Now (PAIN). On the 17, a judge rejected a proposed Purdue Pharma settlement of the thousands of lawsuits filed against the company on the grounds that the proposed deal would have protected members of the Sackler family from personally being hit with civil lawsuits.
Vanity Fair

Bad Time to Be A Sackler: Purdue Pharma Gets Slammed in New Court Ruling

At this point, the name Sackler has become synonymous with the opioid crisis—a horrific and pernicious phenomenon that has killed more than half a million Americans over the past two decades. And on Thursday, that name suffered yet another blow courtesy of federal judge Colleen McMahon of the Southern District of New York. McMahon elected to overturn a bankruptcy settlement that would have shielded members of the Sackler family—and their company, Purdue Pharma—against current and future civil lawsuits pertaining to the drug OxyContin.
Bloomberg

Sackler Ruling Threatens Cash-for-Immunity Deals in Bankruptcy

A judge’s decision to deny the billionaire owners of Purdue Pharma protection from lawsuits is the latest threat to one of the most cherished deal-making tools in corporate bankruptcies: trading legal immunity for cash. The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, which overturned a multi-billion dollar settlement...
biospace.com

Judge Demands Sacklers Face the Music for the Damage Purdue Caused

A federal judge just delivered a lump of coal to Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon rejected a bankruptcy plan that shielded the Sackler family from potential lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. On Thursday, McMahon overturned the bankruptcy agreement reached in September. The judge...
Axios

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma's $4.5 billion opioid settlement

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Purdue Pharma's $4.5 billion bankruptcy settlement with thousands of state, local and tribal governments who sued the company over the opioid epidemic. Purdue said it would appeal the ruling. Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York ruled Thursday the settlement...
CNBC

Judge tosses $4.5 billion deal shielding Purdue's Sackler family from opioid lawsuits

A federal judge overturned a roughly $4.5 billion settlement that legally shielded members of the Sackler family who stand accused of helping fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said in a written opinion on Thursday the New York bankruptcy court that approved the settlement did not have authority to grant the Sacklers the legal protection from future opioid litigation.
ctpublic.org

The next move for Purdue, Sacklers, and Connecticut

This hour, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong discusses the state’s successful appeal to reject the bankruptcy settlement, and his continued push for accountability from the Sacklers. He’s joined by corporate law professor, Joshua Silverstein, an expert in bankruptcy proceedings. Acute care nurse practitioner Stephen P. Wood, a Visiting...
US News and World Report

U.S. Weapons Exports Decreased 21% to $138.2 Billion in Fiscal 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sales of U.S. military equipment to foreign governments fell 21% to $138 billion in the latest fiscal year, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, as the Biden administration shifts away from some of the more aggressive arms sales practices under former President Donald Trump. The U.S....
US News and World Report

Russian Businessman, Others Made Millions in Insider Trading Through Hacking -U.S

BOSTON (Reuters) - Five Russians including a Kremlin-linked businessman now in U.S. custody carried out a vast, $82 million insider trading scheme that allowed them to profit from corporate information stolen through hacking, U.S. authorities said on Monday. Vladislav Klyushin, the owner of a Moscow-based information technology company that prosecutors...
US News and World Report

Factbox: COVID-19 and the U.S. Courts - Challenges to Biden Vaccine Rules

(Reuters) - Courts have recently blocked many of the Biden administration's rules and regulations aimed at increasing U.S. vaccination against COVID-19, which has killed more than 800,000 Americans and weighs on economic growth. The vaccine requirements have been challenged by Republican state attorneys general, businesses and religious groups that alleged...
