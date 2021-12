Loudoun County’s delegation to the General Assembly is scheduled to take part in a pre-legislative session hearing on Saturday, Jan. 8. Constituents wishing to address the delegation are asked to register in advance by emailing legislativehearing@gmail.com. Registration opens on Sunday, Dec. 19 and closes at midnight Wednesday, Jan. 5 at midnight. Speakers must be residents of Loudoun County or represent a business or agency that provides a service to Loudoun County. Speakers will have two minutes.

