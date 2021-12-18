Mitsubishi Power is Shipping Natural Gas Powered Turbines to the United Arab Emirates

Renewable energy also known as the clean energy is derived from natural resources. Sun, wind, bioenergy, water sources are some of the major resources of renewable energy. Renewable energy includes energy that is generated through solar radiation, wind, the motion of water, or geologic heat. Various technologies are used to convert these energies into usable forms such as electricity, heat, chemicals or mechanical power. In order to capitalize on the potential social and economic opportunity from renewable energy, companies are investing into the renewable energy market in large proportion. Mitsubishi Corporation, for instance, in June 2021 entered into an investment agreement with Impact Energy Asia Development Limited, a Hong Kong based entity engaged in the development of an onshore wind farm project with the capacity of 600MW in Laos. Mitsubishi Corporation has initiated investment into the project through their Hong Kong based wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond Generating Asia, Limited.

