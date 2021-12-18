Mitsubishi Power is Shipping Natural Gas Powered Turbines to the United Arab Emirates

The United States has placed sanctions on companies building the gas pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Germany said that it would spend 1 billion pounds to import liquefied natural gas from the US if the sanctions were lifted. The Biden administration agreed on the condition that...
The ENOC Group is the official energy partner of Dubai Expo 2020. The company hosted the first LPG Week of the Middle East, along with one of its subsidiaries, Emirates Gas, a leading gas company in the UAE. The virtual event took place from 5th December to 9th December at...
Abu Dhabi and Dubai have made huge strides in attracting foreign film and TV productions to the United Arab Emirates as part of an ongoing effort by the federation of states on the Persian Gulf to diversify from their oil-based economy. They have come a long way since 2006 when...
The United Arab Emirates has announced the addition of a new over-21 age classification to its motion picture rating system that could become a milestone in moving the needle against censorship across West Asia. The new rating will allow uncut versions of international movies to be shown in UAE cinemas,...
On Monday, nearly 3 percent of oil prices fell due to concerns of the Omicron spreading rapidly in Europe and the United States. Investors are worried that the spread would reduce the demand for fuel. Oil prices of Brent crude futures decreased by 2.6 percent at 71.60 dollars per barrel,...
This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
UAE invests in United Arab Emirates equities. iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) is an exchange-traded fund enabling investors to get direct exposure to a broad range of companies in the United Arab Emirates. The fund's benchmark index is the MSCI All UAE Capped Index, which is an index that is "capped", or in other words rebalances to avoid over-concentration in a handful of single names. However, the index only had 26 constituents as of November 30, 2021, so in reality there is little protection here from concentration.
Renewable energy also known as the clean energy is derived from natural resources. Sun, wind, bioenergy, water sources are some of the major resources of renewable energy. Renewable energy includes energy that is generated through solar radiation, wind, the motion of water, or geologic heat. Various technologies are used to convert these energies into usable forms such as electricity, heat, chemicals or mechanical power. In order to capitalize on the potential social and economic opportunity from renewable energy, companies are investing into the renewable energy market in large proportion. Mitsubishi Corporation, for instance, in June 2021 entered into an investment agreement with Impact Energy Asia Development Limited, a Hong Kong based entity engaged in the development of an onshore wind farm project with the capacity of 600MW in Laos. Mitsubishi Corporation has initiated investment into the project through their Hong Kong based wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond Generating Asia, Limited.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says that it will no longer censor films released in cinemas, the country’s latest effort to boost its brand as a liberal hub attractive to foreigners. Instead of cutting sensitive scenes that could offend traditional Islamic sensibilities, the Emirati media regulatory authority announced it will introduce a new 21+ age category for viewers. Censors in the UAE, like elsewhere in the Middle East, have long removed scenes in cinematic releases that showed nudity, homosexuality, sex and other content deemed inappropriate — sometimes leading to plot holes. Foreigners outnumber locals nearly nine to one in the federation of seven desert sheikhdoms.
MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have fell again on Sunday after rising briefly from Saturday levels, data from German network operator Gascade showed. By midday, flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were down to an hourly...
TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corp on Friday said executive vice president and power business chief Katsuya Nakanishi will become the trading house's new president and chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2022. Current president Takehiko Kakiuchi will become chairman. Nakanishi, 61, currently runs the firm's power solution...
Natural gas has long been a core part of the global energy mix, and while climate targets are seeing nations commit to turning their backs on the fuel, it is expected to remain a fundamental resource. For developed nations, it is a key transitional fuel as they ramp down to greener tech, while for developing economies it is gaining momentum as a primary energy source, offering a cleaner burning alternative to traditional fossil fuels.
Idemitsu Kosan Corporation in Japan said that the company had received a shipment of blue ammonia from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation of the UAE in an attempt to reduce the country’s carbon footprint. A UAE-based company, Fertiglobe, has produced this blue ammonia in the industrial hub of...
The European Commission has agreed to some legislative proposals today for decarbonizing its gas market. The European Union has to reduce 55 percent of its gas emissions by 2030 and these proposals are meant to help deliver this goal. The European Green Deal’s Executive Vice-President, Frans Timmermans, said that it...
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and the United Kingdom are encouraged by the political agreement in Sudan, signed on 21 November 2021, and the reinstatement of Dr. Abdalla Hamdok as Prime Minister. This is a first step to resolving Sudan’s political challenges and returning the country to its transition to democracy based on the 2019 Constitutional Document.
With just two weeks to go before a year-end deadline for subsidies, China’s massive utilities are pulling out all the stops to finish offshore wind projects on time. Power giants have retrofitted offshore oil service vessels with turbine-hoisting cranes and set up “special commando teams” working 24 hours a day to connect to the grid in time. And it seems to be working – BloombergNEF expects a record of about 10.6 gigawatts to be finished, up from a midyear forecast of 7.8.
WASHINGTON—The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a multibillion-dollar deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions, U.S. officials said, in what would be a significant shake-up between two longtime allies increasingly at odds over China’s role in the Gulf. The...
The United Arab Emirates is switching things up in 2022. The government announced on Tuesday that beginning Jan. 1, weekends will run from Friday afternoon to Sunday. Currently, the UAE has a Friday to Saturday weekend. The change is being enacted to “boost productivity and improve work-life balance,” the government said.
On Thursday, 9th December, the Ministry of Energy of Israel said that Mubadala Petroleum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had secured 22 percent of stakes in the Tamar gas field situated off the northern coast of Israel. The UAE-based company bought the stakes for 1.1 billion US dollars from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced it was recently appointed as the leader of a consortium as Owner’s Engineer for the development of Thermoilektriki Komotinis’ new combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in the Komotini industrial area of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece. The €375...
