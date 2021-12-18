ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Mitsubishi Power is Shipping Natural Gas Powered Turbines to the United Arab Emirates

industryglobalnews24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Mitsubishi Power announced that it had sent three M701JAC gas turbines from its Takasago...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Australia to Lose Geopolitical Machinations for Global Gas Supplies

The United States has placed sanctions on companies building the gas pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Germany said that it would spend 1 billion pounds to import liquefied natural gas from the US if the sanctions were lifted. The Biden administration agreed on the condition that...
industryglobalnews24.com

The Middle East Discusses Renewable Energy

The ENOC Group is the official energy partner of Dubai Expo 2020. The company hosted the first LPG Week of the Middle East, along with one of its subsidiaries, Emirates Gas, a leading gas company in the UAE. The virtual event took place from 5th December to 9th December at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

United Arab Emirates Leads the Way in West Asia in Luring Foreign Shoots

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have made huge strides in attracting foreign film and TV productions to the United Arab Emirates as part of an ongoing effort by the federation of states on the Persian Gulf to diversify from their oil-based economy. They have come a long way since 2006 when...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Turbines#Natural Gas#Power Plant#Mitsubishi Power#Takasago Machinery Works#Gtcc
industryglobalnews24.com

Drop in Oil Prices as Omicron Cases Surge in Europe and Around the World

On Monday, nearly 3 percent of oil prices fell due to concerns of the Omicron spreading rapidly in Europe and the United States. Investors are worried that the spread would reduce the demand for fuel. Oil prices of Brent crude futures decreased by 2.6 percent at 71.60 dollars per barrel,...
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
Seekingalpha.com

UAE: United Arab Emirates Stocks Probably Undervalued, But Long-Term Returns Are Capped

UAE invests in United Arab Emirates equities. iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) is an exchange-traded fund enabling investors to get direct exposure to a broad range of companies in the United Arab Emirates. The fund's benchmark index is the MSCI All UAE Capped Index, which is an index that is "capped", or in other words rebalances to avoid over-concentration in a handful of single names. However, the index only had 26 constituents as of November 30, 2021, so in reality there is little protection here from concentration.
STOCKS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Renewable Energy Market to Witness Growth of 8.1% over the Forecast Period

Renewable energy also known as the clean energy is derived from natural resources. Sun, wind, bioenergy, water sources are some of the major resources of renewable energy. Renewable energy includes energy that is generated through solar radiation, wind, the motion of water, or geologic heat. Various technologies are used to convert these energies into usable forms such as electricity, heat, chemicals or mechanical power. In order to capitalize on the potential social and economic opportunity from renewable energy, companies are investing into the renewable energy market in large proportion. Mitsubishi Corporation, for instance, in June 2021 entered into an investment agreement with Impact Energy Asia Development Limited, a Hong Kong based entity engaged in the development of an onshore wind farm project with the capacity of 600MW in Laos. Mitsubishi Corporation has initiated investment into the project through their Hong Kong based wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond Generating Asia, Limited.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KEYT

United Arab Emirates to end censorship of cinematic releases

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says that it will no longer censor films released in cinemas, the country’s latest effort to boost its brand as a liberal hub attractive to foreigners. Instead of cutting sensitive scenes that could offend traditional Islamic sensibilities, the Emirati media regulatory authority announced it will introduce a new 21+ age category for viewers. Censors in the UAE, like elsewhere in the Middle East, have long removed scenes in cinematic releases that showed nudity, homosexuality, sex and other content deemed inappropriate — sometimes leading to plot holes. Foreigners outnumber locals nearly nine to one in the federation of seven desert sheikhdoms.
Reuters

Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline fall again

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have fell again on Sunday after rising briefly from Saturday levels, data from German network operator Gascade showed. By midday, flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were down to an hourly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Mitsubishi Corp names power business boss Nakanishi as CEO

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corp on Friday said executive vice president and power business chief Katsuya Nakanishi will become the trading house's new president and chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2022. Current president Takehiko Kakiuchi will become chairman. Nakanishi, 61, currently runs the firm's power solution...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

The growing power of natural gas – and LNG’s role within it

Natural gas has long been a core part of the global energy mix, and while climate targets are seeing nations commit to turning their backs on the fuel, it is expected to remain a fundamental resource. For developed nations, it is a key transitional fuel as they ramp down to greener tech, while for developing economies it is gaining momentum as a primary energy source, offering a cleaner burning alternative to traditional fossil fuels.
industryglobalnews24.com

Japan Receives Chemical Cargo from the UAE

Idemitsu Kosan Corporation in Japan said that the company had received a shipment of blue ammonia from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation of the UAE in an attempt to reduce the country’s carbon footprint. A UAE-based company, Fertiglobe, has produced this blue ammonia in the industrial hub of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Europe to Decarbonize Gas Markets

The European Commission has agreed to some legislative proposals today for decarbonizing its gas market. The European Union has to reduce 55 percent of its gas emissions by 2030 and these proposals are meant to help deliver this goal. The European Green Deal’s Executive Vice-President, Frans Timmermans, said that it...
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and the United Kingdom, on the November 21 Political Agreement in Sudan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America and the United Kingdom are encouraged by the political agreement in Sudan, signed on 21 November 2021, and the reinstatement of Dr. Abdalla Hamdok as Prime Minister. This is a first step to resolving Sudan’s political challenges and returning the country to its transition to democracy based on the 2019 Constitutional Document.
jwnenergy.com

China needs turbine ‘commando teams’ to beat a wind power deadline

With just two weeks to go before a year-end deadline for subsidies, China’s massive utilities are pulling out all the stops to finish offshore wind projects on time. Power giants have retrofitted offshore oil service vessels with turbine-hoisting cranes and set up “special commando teams” working 24 hours a day to connect to the grid in time. And it seems to be working – BloombergNEF expects a record of about 10.6 gigawatts to be finished, up from a midyear forecast of 7.8.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
uticaphoenix.net

The United Arab Emirates is changing its weekend to Saturday

The United Arab Emirates is switching things up in 2022. The government announced on Tuesday that beginning Jan. 1, weekends will run from Friday afternoon to Sunday. Currently, the UAE has a Friday to Saturday weekend. The change is being enacted to “boost productivity and improve work-life balance,” the government said.
MIDDLE EAST
MyChesCo

Hill International Selected as Owner’s Engineer for the Development of Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant in Northeastern Greece

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced it was recently appointed as the leader of a consortium as Owner’s Engineer for the development of Thermoilektriki Komotinis’ new combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in the Komotini industrial area of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece. The €375...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy