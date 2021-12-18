ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Emotions Shaping Debates in the European Parliament

industryglobalnews24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last ten years, a lot of research has been conducted to understand the role...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Why Germany's new leader is a major threat to the EU

Incoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz has been clear about his intention to pursue a federal European state. But far from bringing the European Union's member countries closer together, his plan could rupture it completely. Scholz will become the new chancellor of Germany within the next 10 days, heading a 'traffic...
POLITICS
AFP

Danish parliament expels former migration minister

Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples. Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years. Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away. "I would rather be voted out by my colleagues here in parliament for trying to protect some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye," she told reporters after exiting the chamber.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

European Parliament Concerned about Continued Deterioration of Poland’s Rule of Law

On Wednesday, the European Parliament took stock of developments in Poland, with many speakers calling for action to halt the backsliding on the rule of law and fundamental rights there. In a debate with Minister Anže Logar representing the Slovenian Presidency and Commission Vice-President for Promoting the European Way of...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Parliament will override European judges on human rights, Dominic Raab to announce

Parliament will get powers to override European judges on human rights under plans to be unveiled by Dominic Raab next week. The Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister will unveil a proposed overhaul of the Human Rights Act that aims to prevent UK institutions and courts being “dictated to” by judges in Strasbourg.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sanctions on Russia Still Being Debated as Europeans Fear Costs

Poland and Lithuania have backed Ukraine in urging Western powers to immediately impose sanctions on Russia over its military buildup along the Ukrainian border. As fears mount of a Russian invasion, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday "called upon the international community to step up sanctions on the Russian Federation over its ongoing aggression against Ukraine."
POLITICS
AFP

EU to decide on new Covid jab as Omicron rages

The EU's drug regulator was set to decide Monday whether to approve a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally. Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, prompting many to reimpose travel restrictions and other measures. Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant -- still the dominant strain -- Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines. Coronavirus has killed over 5.3 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU takes aim at Poland amid fears for bloc's legal order

The European Union on Wednesday launched legal action against Poland over recent decisions by one of the country’s top courts which have raised troubling questions about the 27-nation bloc’s legal order.In October, Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the EU in areas where they conflict. When countries join the EU, as Poland did in 2004, they must bring their laws into line with the bloc’s regulations. The European Court of Justice is supreme arbiter of those rules.In launching its legal action, the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission said that it sees...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
industryglobalnews24.com

Europeans’ Strict Restrictions for Omicron

Countries in Europe are reimposing restrictions to contain the spread of the Covid-19. As the new wave of the virus begins to worry nations around the world, the demand for strict measures to be taken rises. The latest variant of the Covid-19 is said to be highly transmissible and hence requires better prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand Scared of Losing Investors After Omission from US Democracy Summit

The United States held a Democracy Summit from 9th to 10th December but Thailand among a few other countries was not invited. This may lead to a loss of foreign investment for Thailand. Although Thailand does have an elected government, its participation in the military coup in 2014 has likely...
WORLD
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
The Independent

The government has agreed to allow the biggest superspreader event of the year to go ahead as usual

As a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, “keeping the data under constant review” is not exactly a call to arms. The prime minister and his cabinet held an emergency (virtual) cabinet meeting to discuss whether they should approve one of three packages of measures to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the jeopardy to the NHS, protect health and save lives – albeit mostly after Christmas Day. Yet they emerged with nothing.
POLITICS
Bwog

Bwoglines: Parliament Edition

Yay for Parliamentary voting. Happening in the World: Conversion therapy is officially illegal in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new law on Wednesday, which bans advertising for programs or treatments intended to change someone’s sexual orientation (CNN). Happening in the US: The US Senate struck down the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
industryglobalnews24.com

The EU learns digital health lessons from COVID-19

The European Union conducted an analysis that shows the impact of Covid-19 on the continent’s healthcare systems. The analysis also shows the role that digital innovation has played in building the continent’s resilience. The publication was released by the European Observatory and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU takes legal action against Poland over rule-of-law row

The EU said Wednesday it was launching legal action against Poland for ignoring European Union law and undermining judicial independence, prompting a sharp rebuke from Warsaw. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the EU's decision reflected a trend towards "bureaucratic centralism" in Brussels that "has to be stopped". The step escalates a long-running feud between Warsaw and Brussels over Poland's perceived backsliding on EU democratic norms. Brussels is already withholding approval of coronavirus recovery funds for Poland over the row.
POLITICS
The Independent

Orban: Hungary will defy EU court ruling on asylum policy

Hungary will not change its immigration policies despite a recent ruling from the European Union’s top court that found them in contradiction with the bloc's laws, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Tuesday. Orban's announcement came as Hungary's anti-immigration government is locked in a dispute with the EU over the bloc's jurisdiction over the affairs of its 27 members, especially concerning his government's policies on immigration and LGBT issues.A ruling last year by the European Court of Justice found that Hungary had failed to respect EU law by conducting pushbacks of people entering the country without authorization, denying them the...
IMMIGRATION

