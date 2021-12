The World Bank released a publication recently called the Thailand Economic Monitor, Living with COVID in a Digital World. According to the publication, Thailand’s economy will bounce back and is expected to grow by 1% this year. During the third quarter of 2021, Thailand was hit by another wave of the Covid-19 with cases surging every day. This shattered the country’s economic activity but things seem to be improving now.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO