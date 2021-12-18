ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Lumberjacks Saturday in Men’s Hoops

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 7/7 Kansas (8-1) Kansas men’s basketball will play host to Stephen F. Austin (8-3) on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. (Central) inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Kansas is coming off a 102-65...

Sports Headlines for Wednesday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Tristan Enaruna added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Iowa State rolled to a 79-48 win over Chicago State. The Cyclones (12-0) came into the game limiting opponents to 56.8 points per game, 12th in the nation. They have now held nine teams to 60 or fewer points. Jahsean Corbett had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago State (4-8). The Cougars shot just 28 percent, including 2 for 20 from 3-point range. Iowa State, which shot 48 percent and owned a 41-31 rebounding edge, was never really challenged by Chicago State, building a 64-33 lead with less than 8 minutes to play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bus fire briefly strands Kansas basketball team in Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town. The Holdrege Daily Citizen says the Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays, Kansas on Saturday when the fire occurred.
KANSAS STATE
Pack's 15 points spark Kansas State past Nebraska, 67-58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished five assists, sparking Kansas State to a 67-58 win over Nebraska. Pack saw his first full action after missing two games, including the Wildcats' one-point loss to Marquette, after suffering a concussion in practice.
KANSAS STATE
Kelce on COVID list as of Monday, also Butker and Ward

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to the league's transaction wire. Kicker Harrison Butker and defensive back Charvarius Ward were also placed on the list. The NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols...
NFL
