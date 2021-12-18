5 Wardrobe Staples I Can't Live Without For New York Winters

Some days you awaken with an inspired fashionable spirit and a million outfit ideas racing through your head. Other days, however, you just don’t have the energy needed to piece together a look. (“If I muster up all the confidence I have, can I call these pajamas an outfit,” you ask yourself. “Will anyone actually be able to tell I’ve been living in these joggers for 36 hours straight?”) For those latter days — when your fashion fuel tank is approaching empty, but you have to leave the house in an actual outfit — try the knit set trend. Firstly, an all-sweater ensemble is inherently comfy, perhaps even rivaling your favorite well-loved pair of PJs. And second, it delivers a major fashion payoff with little to no styling effort required on your part, making it a sartorial saving grace for when you’re having one of those “no thoughts, head empty” days.

