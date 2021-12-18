ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man seriously injured in assault

By Jonathan McCambridge
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPv2B_0dQRElNk00

A man has been left with serious facial injuries following an assault in Co Armagh.

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the incident, which occurred in the Lough Road area of Lurgan.

The 36-year-old was assaulted at around 2am on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Efforts are ongoing to identify those involved and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed anything or anyone suspicious in the area to contact the non-emergency number 101.”

