Basketball

VIP: Building out a dream coaching staff for $8 million

By David Lake
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at our dream staff...

247sports.com

247Sports

VB: Cook appoints Hunter to full-time coaching role

Volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter has been promoted to a full-time assistant coach for the Nebraska volleyball program, head coach John Cook announced Wednesday. Following her professional playing career overseas, Hunter joined the Husker staff two years ago. She has served in multiple roles as a volunteer assistant (2020-21), interim assistant coach (January-August 2020) and graduate assistant (2019). She fulfilled her stint as an interim assistant coach in 2020 while former associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand prepared for the 2020 Olympic Games prior to his arrival in Lincoln.
SPORTS
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Coaches Recognized as Staff of the Year

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Mike Noonan and Clemson’s men’s soccer staff, consisting of Phil Jones, Camilo Rodriguez and Rob Thompson were named the 2021 NCAA Division I men’s Coaching Staff of the Year, United Soccer Coaches announced on Friday. This marks the second time Clemson’s staff has earned the recognition, the first coming in 2015.
CLEMSON, SC
Sports Illustrated

QB Recruit Robbie Roper's Family Announced He Has Died

The family of 2022 quarterback recruit Robbie Roper announced he died on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed or announced by the family. "Hey guys it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed," the family said in the Tweet. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."
FOOTBALL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes wide receiver and offensive lineman accept invitations to Hula Bowl

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando. The Hula Bowl, which was traditionally played at numerous locations in Hawaii for over six decades, is moving to Florida for the upcoming college football all-star game and will remain in the Sunshine State for the immediate future. The game will be ...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Former Georgia QB breaks down QB controversy ahead of semifinal vs. Michigan

The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 31. Georgia received the No. 3 seed in the CFB Playoff after losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. After the loss, a portion of the Georgia fan base has clamored for quarterback JT Daniels to earn his starting job back over Stetson Bennett. During a recent interview on Sirius XM, former Georiga quarterback Aaron Murray broke down the quarterback controversy.
GEORGIA STATE
caneswarning.com

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss discusses Miami football visit

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss is taking some time with his family and still seems ready to announce his college destination on January 8 at the Army All-American Bowl. Moss visited the Miami football program earlier this month and was quoted by Blair Angulo of 247 Sports discussing his visit to Coral Gables.
MIAMI, FL
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
sportswar.com

Brent Pry: Feelings On The Coaching Staff And The Roster That Returns

On Tuesday, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry made his latest addition to his coaching staff, promoting Pierson Prioleau to Safeties Coach. The hiring of Prioleau is the seventh Pry has officially made since he was hired at the beginning of December. Offense:. Tyler Bowen (reported): Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends. Brad...
NFL
Hogs Haven

Washington rules out 7 members of the coaching staff vs the Eagles due to COVID-19

Washington continues to deal with COVID-19 issues as they get ready to travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles tomorrow night. The team still has 16 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, and hopes to get more back in time to play. They will activate Matt Ioannidis today, but will also reportedly be placing Brandon Scherff on the reserve list.
NFL
tucson.com

Former Arizona assistant Justin Gainey prepares Tennessee to face Wildcats

After coaching and mentoring Christian Koloko during his freshman year at Arizona, watching the 7-foot Cameroonian take the first steps toward becoming the menacing rim-protector he is today, Justin Gainey now has to figure out how to beat him. Gainey, an assistant coach at Arizona during the 2018-19 and 2019-20...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Duke basketball impresses media with win over Virginia Tech

Duke is off to a 1-0 start in ACC play after the Blue Devils dispatched a game Virginia Tech team 76-65 Wednesday night. The Blue Devils trailed by as many as eight points in the second half, but were able to stack a couple runs together and take a double digit advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott introduced at basketball game

Virginia introduced new football coach Tony Elliott at the Cavaliers’ basketball game against Clemson Wednesday night. And Elliott, who arrived from Clemson’s football team, said the Virginia job represented both the right time for him to make a move and the right place for him to coach. Elliott...
VIRGINIA STATE

