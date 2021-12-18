Messari's 2021 Crypto Wrap-up

In this panel, moderated by Alex Gallagher, Michael So, Head of Business Development at Cook Finance, and Hisham Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of Aldrin, discuss the best trading strategies for DeFi. Recorded on December 1, 2021.
Ethereum can be a fantastic investment, but it's also expensive. Solana is a more affordable option that's experienced astronomical growth. There are risks to consider before you buy, and it's not the right investment for everyone. Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has been one of the strongest investments of 2021, its price soaring...
CARDANO skyrocketed 940 percent on year as Shiba Inu coin continued to climb. The price of Cardano rose 5.08% on Wednesday, reaching a value of $1.32. That's up from $0.18 on January 1, 2021, and a 7,500% all-time increase since the coin's launch, according to Coinbase price charts. Shiba Inu...
34 billion SHIB acquired by 13th biggest whale "Tsunade" U.Today presents the top four articles over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the crypto industry!. Bitcoin will replace U.S. dollar, Jack Dorsey tells Cardi B. Yesterday, the Twitter crypto community witnessed a conversation between former Twitter CEO...
In this video, global macro investor Dan Tapiero explains some of the macro forces driving crypto adoption, the pandemic's effect and the vast potential crypto offers for the unbanked around the world. He is interviewed by Leanna Haakons, President at Black Hawk. The interview was recorded in September 2021.
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. UpLift – a new launchpad platform propelling emerging projects – has raised 450,675.02 BUSD for the revolutionary NFT marketplace, YouMinter. Setting out to become the first launchpad with a massive community of 1 million...
The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) climbed on Wednesday, following reports of a massive purchase by a wealthy investor. As of 5:10 p.m. ET, Shiba Inu's token price was up more than 10% over the previous 24 hours. So what. One digital wallet holder bought 4 trillion Shiba Inu tokens for...
Cheddar is looking back at the 12 biggest buzzwords of the year leading up to Christmas. The term for Day 10 is HODL. Definition: (verb) "hold on for dear life." It refers to retaining crypto assets that you own for an extended period, even throughout a highly volatile market movement.
The demand for Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) may soon be increasing thanks to an expected integration from mining service NiceHash. What Happened: A poll on Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ:TWTR) by NiceHash asked the firm's followers which asset the company should add to its service as a Christmas present to its miners.
The South Korean banking giant Kookmin Bank (KB) says it has developed new multi-coin wallets that are capable of storing non-fungible tokens (NFT) and various tokens including central bank-issued coins. Per Fn News, KB has developed solutions using the Klaytn blockchain protocol, which was developed by the internet powerhouse and...
So you want to trade stocks and start investing some savings, but you either don’t know where to begin or you just know you don’t want Robinhood. Thankfully, there are many great stock investment apps to choose from and they all have a fairly low barrier to entry.
The trickiest part is figuring out what kind of investing you want to start doing and what matters to you in terms of features and costs. While most of the best investment apps have all of the same basics, they differ in subtle ways. Some charge commissions on trades, some offer managed portfolios,...
NEW YORK (Reuters) – One year after her Ark Innovation ETF than doubled and made her a household name, star stock picker Cathie Wood is poised to join a small club that no one aspires to be a part of: portfolio managers who have seen their funds go from first to worst in the span of 12 months.
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto.com will run its first Super Bowl commercial in February, per the Wall Street Journal. The exchange will appear alongside marketers including shopping-rewards platform Rakuten Rewards, sports-betting operator DraftKings Inc., Avocados From Mexico, and Intuit Inc.’s TurboTax.
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Pop culture was the inspiration for the creation of collections that became icons of NFTs success. Lately, they are gaining prominence in the Blockchain and Web 3.0 scenarios, and art has a very important role in it because it was the digitalized artworks that attracted the interest of the investors at first.
In this video, Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Bitcoin on-chain analyst Willy Woo, who shares his thoughts on why 2021 price action has broken many of the popular price predictive models. He also shares his crypto outlook for the year 2022. The episode premiered on December...
Comments / 0