Minnesota State

Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads-up for motorists in southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a “Special...

KDHL AM 920

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Is It Safe To Be Out On Southern Minnesota Lakes Yet?

Some brave souls have been testing the ice conditions in the Northern part of Minnesota for several weeks. Unfountanely, in certain parts of the state, large lakes remain partially unfrozen. December has surprised us with rain, snow, and fluctuating temperatures: all of which have had an impact on ice-making and...
KDHL AM 920

Two More Tornadoes Added to Confirmed List in SE Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service added a couple more tornadoes to the list over the weekend and has now confirmed nine tornadoes hit parts of southern Minnesota last Wednesday. The most recent additions to the list of confirmed twisters were in northeastern Mower and northwestern...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Winter Tips To Prevent Salt Damage To Your Plants And Shrubs

With the snow we've gotten so far, which has all but disappeared, there has been a few layers of salt and sand dropped on our area roads to help people get around. The sand and salt, while helpful for people and cars to get around, can also harm your plants and shrubs located near the road. The University of Minnesota has some helpful tips to prevent or lessen the effects of salt and sand on your plants and shrubs.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

77,000+ Ceiling Fans in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Recalled Due to Blades Flying Off

December might be the month of Christmas but it seems to also be the month of huge recalls. The latest involves 77,000+ ceiling fans that have been sold since 2018 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin throughout the United States due to the blades detaching while the fan is in use. Yes, the blades could come flying at you and 3 people so far have stated that their walls have sustained damage from the blades flying off.
IOWA STATE
KDHL AM 920

3 Ways to Celebrate Christmas This Week in Owatonna

As you are putting the final touches on baking and getting those last minute gifts (or maybe just starting your Christmas shopping), here are a few great holiday-themed events happening in Owatonna. Go the HOLIDAY GUIDE on our website for more fun Christmas events and stories. HAVANA LIGHTS. This annual...
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

What’s A Derecho and Did Minnesota Experience One Wednesday?

I admit it, until the 2020 growing season when Iowa and other states in the Midwest were hit by that devastating late summer derecho, I had never heard of a derecho. Seeing pictures of flattened cornfields, destroyed machine sheds, grain bins, and other buildings I learned quickly how powerful a derecho can be. I hoped I would never experience one! Seeing the weather reports of the wind gusts, tornadoes, and damage from Wednesday night I began wondering, did Southern Minnesota experience a derecho too?
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the Marion Woods mobile home park. RFD says “The initial report stated that flames and smoke could...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

18 Things People in Minnesota Should Never Say at the Christmas Meal

With Christmas just around the corner, families all over Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin will be going to see family, and let's face it, probably eating way too much food. But while we are all sitting at the Christmas meal with our families there are a few things that you may just want to bite your tongue about because they just aren't appropriate. I can almost guarantee though that someone in your family is guilty of talking about a few of these 18 no-no topics.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Change in the Weather Should Help Local Ice Fishing

The windy and warm weather we saw Wednesday in the St. Cloud area wasn't helping local ice conditions but the last couple of days has improved those conditions. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON this week. He says he's a bit surprised how much ice we do have in the St. Cloud area despite the 50 degree temperatures and high winds earlier in the week. Schmitt says with temperatures dropping below freezing in the short term the ice conditions locally should firm up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KDHL AM 920

Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
PINE ISLAND, MN
