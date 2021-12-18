Life begins in sea and air — Spotlighting the fifth day in Genesis

A woman has spotted what she has described as the shape of Jesus in a wave. Tracey Bosworth was snapping the sea at Babbacombe in Devon on Tuesday 7th December when the water rose up to reveal what appeared to look like the religious figure. The keen photographer from Torbay...
Staff at the Sea Life London Aquarium have been getting the animals into the Christmas spirit by decorating their tanks with festive decorations. Staff fitted the tank's corals with festive red Christmas hats. Green sea turtles were also spotted enjoying fresh Brussel sprouts from the stalks. An octopus wraps its...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Happy winter solstice. Seriously. If it feels like it’s been a long, odd winter followed by a long, frustrating year (or two) and a hectic not-enough-time holiday season, well, this arguably is the cosmic day for you. Technically, the is...
Israeli researchers on Wednesday displayed a Roman-era golden ring with an early Christian symbol for Jesus inscribed in its gemstone, found in a shipwreck off the ancient port of Caesarea. The thick octagonal gold ring with its green gemstone bore the figure of the "Good Shepherd" in the form of...
Jesus as a child teaching in the templePicture by Grant Romney Clawson; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Jesus' childhood remains a mystery for biblical scholars. After the account of his birth, there is very little mention in the Bible about his childhood.
One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
Dinosaur embryos are key to our understanding of how dinosaurs developed. But they’re also very rare. While remains of dinosaur embryos have been discovered occasionally over recent decades, most of them have been incomplete, with the bones dislocated. So the discovery of an almost intact dinosaur embryo inside an...
News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
Taking a long luxury cruise or renting a home on the water represents rest, recreation and escape for the well-heeled. Still, when the massive vessel returns to port or the seaside home rental expires, the realities of home life return. Now, those with an affinity for the sea can unite the concepts of salt water escapes with daily life by residing within a new floating hometown.
A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long.
The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments.
Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm
Videographer Steve Hathaway...
Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
A photo of the mummy found inside an underground structure on the outskirts of the city of LimaUniversidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos. When we hear the word mummy we think of Egypt or somewhere around that area as this is the most primordial culture to perform mummification. However, it so happens that this process would sometimes take place involuntarily, as there have been some cases. One really interesting case is a mummy that has been recently discovered in South America, Peru.
Our relatives were found, just in time for the holidays. The 200,000-year-old remains of a close kin to modern humans have been discovered in a cave in Siberia, Russia, according to a new study published last Thursday in the Nature, Ecology & Evolution journal. The Denisovans — “a sister population...
An 11-year-old girl has discovered a 2,000-year-old coin in Jerusalem that was minted by a Jewish priest who joined the Great Revolt - the first Jewish war against the Romans. Liel Krutokop unearthed the silver piece while working alongside archaeologists at the City of David National Park, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.
The reason why so many of us are afraid of death is that we just don't understand it. We can't prepare for what we don't know and the unknown is scary that way. So we keep asking ourselves: “what happens to us after we die?”. While usually, we...
