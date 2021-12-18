ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanner: The season of Christmas

Cover picture for the article“Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me; let there be peace on earth, the peace that was meant to be.” — Jill Jackson-Miller. Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus, known as “the reason for the season” — a season that people celebrate in...

blufftontoday.com

Bluffton nonprofit provides Christmas dinner for 250 local families

Bluffton Self Help served about 350 households at Thanksgiving last month, and the nonprofit expected to provide up to 250 families with Christmas dinner this week. Bluffton Self Help offers many services throughout the year for the community, but program manager Julia Violi said the need is always greater around the holidays.
BLUFFTON, SC
Evening with Santa a huge success

If success was measured in smiles, then the "Evening With Santa" event on Dec. 11 was a HUGE success! The Adrian Breakfast Lions, who organized the event, would like to thank the city of Adrian Parks and Rec Department for the use of the Stubnitz Center, the Lions Clubs of Lenawee for helping the...
What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
Windsor Castle Just Unveiled Its 2021 Christmas Decorations

The holiday season is officially underway—and one of England's most opulent homes, Windsor Castle, has unveiled its Christmas decorations for 2021. Last week, Royal Collection Trust transformed the residence, bringing in festive lights and garlands—and of course, no shortage of Christmas trees. Through January 3rd, anyone who visits Windsor Castle...
The ‘First Thanksgiving’ Story Covers Up the All Too Real Violence in Early America

The 17th century is having a moment. In 2019, the world observed the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. These events have drawn extraordinary public attention . But each only makes sense when seen in the context of a century that defined enduring aspects of American life, especially European colonists’ efforts to take possession of Indigenous lands.
Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Ring: God’s school of hard knocks

In our Christian faith, we often forget that the men and women used by God for his purposes were mostly normal people. They didn’t have seminaries back in those days. The best thing was the disciples having a three-year, on-the-job education, and there is some clear indication they didn’t quite get it. They needed the Holy Spirit to be able to see clearly.
