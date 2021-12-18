ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNXT: Question & Answer

By VanEck
 4 days ago

China remains one of the world’s fastest growing economies. Its economy is undergoing a shift to focus more on consumer-driven, “new economy” sectors, and reduce its dependence on imports. This blog is intended to answer frequently asked questions about investing in China and VanEck ChiNext ETF...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

World shares extend gains in thin pre-Christmas trading

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were higher Thursday after stocks advanced on Wall Street, lifted by encouraging reports about the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus and stronger U.S. economic data. Major indexes are on track for a Christmas week gains, with trading thinning as...
Bond ETFs Rise as Omicron Infections Weigh on Holiday Outlook

Bond exchange traded funds strengthened on Monday as U.S. markets tumbled amid concerns over rising COVID-19 Omicron cases and a setback in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill. The resurgence in global infections of the more transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant have fueled volatility in financial markets as many...
As Europe Cuts Its Bond Purchases, Consider These International ETFs

The European Central Bank (ECB) is following the path of the U.S. Federal Reserve, tapering its bond purchases amid rising global inflation. Just like the U.S. Fed, the ECB shored up its bond market amid the fears of mass credit defaults in last year’s initial pandemic scare. While COVID-19 still remains a wild card, economies are recovering while rising inflation continues to run rampant.
Bond Investors Are Betting on an Evergrande Comeback

The Evergrande crisis in China certainly made headlines in the capital markets news cycle this year, but now bond investors are betting on a comeback for the troubled real estate developer. It appears that institutional money is betting that the Chinese company can right the ship in 2022. The real...
Consider the Growth Opportunity in Emerging, Frontier Market Internet ETFs

Exchange traded fund investors should consider the fundamental changes taking place in developing economies, the preference for online shopping via the smartphone, and how Gen Z will drive the next leg of this growing digital revolution, will delve into these new names, the fundamental changes in developing economies, the preference for online shopping via the smartphone, and how Gen Z will drive the next leg of this growing digital revolution.
Tech Largely Explains U.S. Out-Performance

A simple explanation regarding the long-running out-performance of domestic stocks relative to international equities is technology. As in, the U.S. features more exposure to that sector than many standard international equity benchmarks, and that has contributed to success. The S&P 500 allocates almost 29% of its weight to tech stocks...
Advance ADIV as Asian Stocks Could Perk Up in 2022

Broadly speaking, emerging markets equities disappointed again in 2021, but that doesn’t mean that the scenario will repeat in 2022. For investors wagering that it won’t and emerging markets stocks will perk up in the new year, exercising some prudence and emphasizing quality is sound advice. Those boxes can be checked with the Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder (ADIV).
Palladium ETF Could Rally in 2022

Palladium-related exchange traded funds could regain their luster in 2022. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEArca: PALL), which seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, had an eventful year, hitting a record high in May before plunging to become one of the worst-performing major commodities of 2021.
EM Hawks – Waning Convictions?

Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy. A smaller than expected rate hike in Hungary raised additional questions about policy frontloading in EM, despite very hawkish remarks from Brazil and the Czech Republic. Central banks in EMEA and LATAM are still hiking (with notable exceptions like Turkey), but some appear...
4 Bond ETFs to Combat Market Uncertainty Today

The Omicron variant and rising inflation are adding a heavy dose of uncertainty in the markets, making it necessary to shorten duration in bonds. With the Federal Reserve eyeing rate hikes in 2022, getting extended duration could mean fixed income investors could miss out on higher yields in the future. Additionally, persistent inflation could erode bond income, so shortening duration can help mitigate rate risk.
Rate Hike Talk Sways Momentum Towards Dollar

Forthcoming rate hikes could make 2022 the year of the almighty dollar after 2021 was dominated by a bullish cryptocurrency run. Bullish dollar investors can thank the U.S. Federal Reserve for acknowledging the strength of inflation and responding with rate hikes for the new year. To go along with the hawkishness, the Omicron variant is also causing investors to seek a safe haven in the greenback.
New ETF Brings Glittery Approach to Gold Miners

Amid low interest rates, higher commodities prices, and a soaring Consumer Price Index (CPI), gold and gold miners are disappointing investors this year, but plenty of market observers are wagering that this scenario won’t seep into 2022. With bullish forecasts looming for gold in the new year and gold...
Chile ETF Plunges After Leftist Boric’s Historic Win

A Chile country-specific exchange traded fund plunged after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric won a landslide presidential election, giving him a lot of room to push through aggressive reforms in the Latin American economy and fueling an uncertain outlook. Among the worst performing non-leveraged ETFs of Monday, the iShares MSCI Chile...
Get U.S. Bond Exposure as China Hits Record Defaults in December

The Evergrande crisis in China hasn’t quite numbed, and a domino effect has been occurring with record bond defaults in the month of December. That said, investors may want to avoid the riskiest debt in China to stave off the credit risk. Fixed income investors in the U.S. may want to stay invested domestically.
2 ETF Strategies to Keep Up With Rising Rates, Inflation

Exchange traded fund investors can turn to alternative strategies to prepare their portfolios for a rapidly evolving market environment. In the recent webcast, Inflation and Rising Rates: An Advisor’s Playbook For 2022, Scott Peng, founder and CEO/CIO of Advocate Capital Management, warned of the perfect storm for rising interest rates, and highlighted the unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus measures, huge fiscal deficits, government bond supply, pent-up consumption demand, inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy outlook. Meanwhile, the economy has seen labor force participation rates fall to their lowest level since the 1970s, and disrupted supply chains with transportation costs have spiked from a combination of high bookings and logistic logjams.
