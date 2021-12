Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has revealed that new character Sam is set to be a big part of the soap going forward. Sam was introduced in Thursday's (December 14) first-look episode on E4, albeit briefly. He was someone that Celeste Faroe met in The Dog, and she eventually took him home to give her something to take her mind off the latest developments in the Lisa Loveday murder plot.

