The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of our most anticipated cars of the year, and we finally know how much it will cost when it goes on sale at the end of the year. The entry-level Ioniq 5 SE will start at $40,925 including a $1,225 destination charge, making it a few grand cheaper than the base Ford Mustang Mach-E. That figure doesn't include the potential federal tax credit, which could be as much as $7,500.

BUYING CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO