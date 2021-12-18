ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

COVID-19 restrictions and interruptions, Tiger Woods competes: 5 things to know this weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOntario to limit capacity at eateries, retailers at 50%; other provinces to follow. Canada's largest province announced Friday that it is cutting capacity at restaurants, bars, malls and retailers to 50% and limiting social gatherings inside restaurants to 10 people in an effort to slow the spread of the omicron variant....

atlantanews.net

Golf fans gobsmacked by Tiger Woods prodigy son

Golf fans have reacted to the exploits of child prodigy Charlie Woods as he teamed up alongside father Tiger at the PNC Championship. The father-son duo impressed at the event in Orlando, Florida, as they rattled off 11 birdies together in the event eventually won by John Daly and his son, John Daly II.
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Wore Dior’s ‘Lucky’ Red Sneakers to Cheer Him on at PNC Tournament

It was a family affair for Tiger Woods at his latest tournament. On Saturday the pro golfer played in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., with his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods. The annual two-day exhibition event pairs pro golfers with their family members. Tiger’s girlfriend, Erica Herman, also attended as well as his 14-year-old daughter, Sam Alexis. To kick off the tournament on Saturday, Herman donned a simple black look. She paired a black tank top with black Capri-length pants. She added a red baseball cap and simple jewelry to her ensemble and finished off the look with red and white high-top...
ORLANDO, FL
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins In COVID Protocol; NHL Postpones 2 Sharks Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who generated headlines during his pre-season refusal to receive a NBA mandated vaccination, has entered the league’s COVID protocol and could be sidelined until Dec. 28th. Meanwhile, growing fears over COVID in Canada has forced the National Hockey League to cancel San Jose Sharks games scheduled this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday...
Golf.com

Tiger and Charlie Woods deliver biggest PNC Championship ratings in 20 years

Welcome to another edition of the Hot Mic, GOLF’s weekly media column dedicated to the people (and stories) behind the action you watch each week. There are many ways to quantify “the Tiger Effect” but perhaps the simplest is in the cold, hard numbers. Like television numbers....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods and his son couldn't have asked for a better weekend together

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. For many hours on that intense Tuesday morning last February when Tiger Woods’ tipped over SUV sat smoldering off the road in Los Angeles many of us could only wonder if the greatest golfer in the world was going to be survive such a terrible accident.
Marconews.com

Biden's COVID speech, Ghislaine Maxwell trial, NHL and NFL games: 5 things to know Tuesday

Biden to address fight against COVID-19, discuss federal assistance. President Joe Biden plans to speak Tuesday on the status of the fight against COVID-19 and discuss government help for communities in need of assistance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. The president will also warn about the risks for unvaccinated Americans. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's top coronavirus adviser, said the president will be emphasizing and upscaling some existing policies and detailing new steps. That includes the ongoing push to get people vaccinated, making testing more available, sending surge response teams to states with rising rates, providing vaccines to the rest of the world and making traveling safer. "If we're going to deal with omicron successfully, vaccinated people need to get boosted," Fauci told NBC. "And obviously, people who are not vaccinated clearly need to get vaccinated now more than ever."
Marconews.com

Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19, putting Australian Open in doubt

Rafael Nadal said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Spain from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi last weekend. The timing of the positive test potentially complicates Nadal’s plans for the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 17. Nadal, 35, has played very little competitive tennis since last year’s French Open because of various injuries and was attempting to ramp back up in time for the first Grand Slam event of the season.
Marconews.com

Biden's COVID-19 test, SpaceX delivery, Christmas gift shipping: 5 things to know Wednesday

President Joe Biden will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after an initial negative antigen test Sunday and a PCR test Monday. The president was in close contact with a White House aide on Friday who tested positive Monday. The announcement came amid a surge in coronavirus infections driven by the delta variant and as health officials brace for another spike caused by the omicron variant. The unidentified White House aide spent about 30 minutes "in proximity to the president" on Air Force One as Biden flew from South Carolina to Pennsylvania on Friday, according to the statement.
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
