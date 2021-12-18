COVID-19 restrictions and interruptions, Tiger Woods competes: 5 things to know this weekend

Biden to address fight against COVID-19, discuss federal assistance. President Joe Biden plans to speak Tuesday on the status of the fight against COVID-19 and discuss government help for communities in need of assistance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. The president will also warn about the risks for unvaccinated Americans. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's top coronavirus adviser, said the president will be emphasizing and upscaling some existing policies and detailing new steps. That includes the ongoing push to get people vaccinated, making testing more available, sending surge response teams to states with rising rates, providing vaccines to the rest of the world and making traveling safer. "If we're going to deal with omicron successfully, vaccinated people need to get boosted," Fauci told NBC. "And obviously, people who are not vaccinated clearly need to get vaccinated now more than ever."

