Creator: AndreyPopov | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto. It is the Indian government’s policies that have resulted in this inequality problem. The top 10% of the global population have over half of the world’s income, while the bottom 50% of people have only 8.5% of the income. The same uneven distribution is seen in the wealth of the entire world. This disparity in income and wealth is not the same throughout. It is the least in Europe, while it is the most in Africa.

5 HOURS AGO