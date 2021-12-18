Saturday, December 18

• APPROPRIATE AGE: 9 (Nature gets the Hollywood treatment in fun, intense series.) • PARENTS NEED TO KNOW: “Welcome to Earth” is a nature documentary hosted by actor and musician Will Smith, who puts himself in various risky situations in order to see things he’s never seen before. For example, he climbs to the edge of a volcano to help place some monitors for a vulcanologist, while the volcano spews molten rocks feet from himself and his fellow explorers. He pets sharks who swim in circles beneath the boat he’s on. Men in a Mexican town use explosives at close range on a ritual day, putting themselves at risk. Exotic corners of the planet are filmed from electrifying angles, while Smith and his team attempt to discover sights and sounds not often captured by human senses. Smith has his own gravitational pull — his ego preceding him wherever he goes — but there is some depth in the story that holds surprises. The visuals are stunning, capturing nature’s perfect patterns and there’s enough educational material here that parents will see value in encouraging their families to watch. Kids will get swept into the sounds and sights of the planet’s extremes. Humble it’s not; but fascinating? It is. (On Disney+)

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO