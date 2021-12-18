ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Destroys Rochester Home

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the...

Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Refuses To Be Robbed – At Gunpoint

Moilanen says after the victim refused, the man got into a nearby car and it drove off. The victim said there were three other people in the car, described as a white Chevy Cruze or Malibu model. The man with the gun was described as a light-skinned black man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Winona Man Sentence For Shooting Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been ordered to prison for his involvement in a shooting in Rochester last year. Dashaun Pittman, who will work his 24th birthday tomorrow behind bars, was sentenced today to five years in prison for his conviction on a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition. He entered into a plea agreement in August that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Two More Tornadoes Added to Confirmed List in SE Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service added a couple more tornadoes to the list over the weekend and has now confirmed nine tornadoes hit parts of southern Minnesota last Wednesday. The most recent additions to the list of confirmed twisters were in northeastern Mower and northwestern...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Mystery Solved: Why Rochester Puts Bags On Fire Hydrants

Today on Spotted in Rochester, I found a post from Gabbi Morse that intrigued me. She shared pictures like the one above, where fire hydrants were covered in plastic. I had a few guesses in my head, and without revealing the 12-year-old me guesses, I'll say my adult guesses were along the same lines...protection. But why? Doesn't the paint and design protect them?
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Fun 104.3

Are Professional Burglars Operating In Rochester?

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester homeowner called 911 Tuesday evening after his in-home surveillance system was activated and indicated two burglars were inside his residence. Officers went to the home in the 2100 block of Fieldstone Rd SW and decided to call in the RPD emergency response...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Power Has Been Restored in Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The power is back on in Stewartville. People's Energy Cooperative was finally able to restore electrical service to Stewartville this afternoon. Much of the city was left in the dark after the historic storms that hit on Wednesday resulted in major damage to a portion of the cooperative's power grid that serves the Stewartville area.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Fun 104.3

It Was A Historic Storm That Hit Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The weather system that affected southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday was historic, as promised by the National Weather Service. Record temperature and wind speeds were set and for the first time ever, tornadoes were reported in December in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads-up for motorists in southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a “Special Weather Statement” due to the arrival of snow that could affect roads in the region through Saturday morning:. “Light snow is currently moving into southeast Minnesota and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Rochester Woman Injured in Another Crash Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released information concerning one of the crashes that occurred this morning on Highway 52 near Pine Island. Dense fog was present when a pickup truck driven by a Rochester woman collided with a semi-truck at a rural intersection along the busy highway just north of Pine Island around 8:10 AM. The State Patrol says 54-year-old Clayton Cowl of Oronoco was driving the semi-truck north on Highway 52 and 62-year-old Maria Le was on 480th Street when the crash took place.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Fun 104.3

Two Dogs Die in Northeast Rochester House Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and two dogs died today after a fire broke out in a home in Rochester's Northern Heights neighborhood. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department indicates the fire was reported around 2:15 PM at...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

How Much Does it Cost to Run Christmas Lights in Minnesota?

They're a big part of just about everyone's holiday displays, but do you know how much it costs to run your Christmas lights here in Minnesota?. Utility costs have been in the news here Rochester and across Minnesota this year, with the cost of natural gas way more expensive than it was last year. There's also that new extra fee natural gas customers in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are paying thanks to the Texas debacle during the Polar Vortex last February.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Hastings Man Charged With Burning Body of Overdose Victim

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hastings man has been charged in connection with the discovery of burned human remains in a Hastings Park in July. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena today announced a 33-year-old Timothy Otto has been charged with second-degree arson and a felony count of interference with a dead body. His conditional bail has been set at $150,000.
HASTINGS, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

