ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell faces Bryant

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Bryant (4-7) vs. Cornell (8-2) Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Cornell look to bounce back from losses. Bryant came up short in an 86-78 game at Stony Brook last week. Cornell lost 93-60 to Virginia Tech on Dec....

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes wide receiver and offensive lineman accept invitations to Hula Bowl

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando. The Hula Bowl, which was traditionally played at numerous locations in Hawaii for over six decades, is moving to Florida for the upcoming college football all-star game and will remain in the Sunshine State for the immediate future. The game will be ...
MIAMI, FL
cornell.edu

Cornell moments: hallmark stories of 2021

As we look forward to 2022, we wanted to take a few moments to celebrate 2021. This was a year in which many Cornellians transitioned back to in-person learning and work. We were grateful for the power of science and for the researchers who developed lifesaving vaccines and treatments—in record time—to protect us, our families, and our communities. Here on campus, we were asked to be more mindful of the impact our actions can have on members of vulnerable populations, and we have continued to use science to make decisions about campus safety. We came together safely to celebrate the Class of 2020, and we launched an ambitious campaign to ensure that Cornell continues to educate the next generation of leaders.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
College Basketball
City
New York City, NY
Ithaca, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Basketball
City
Stony Brook, NY
Ithaca, NY
College Sports
kscj.com

Keegan Murray Named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
ysusports.com

"Who's Who?" with Freshman Jacqueline Cornell

I started playing lacrosse in 7th grade. Even though I had always played soccer, I really wanted to try new sports and a couple of my friends were joining the lacrosse club. I decided to try it out that season and I've been hooked ever since!. What made you choose...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy