Cornell faces Bryant

As we look forward to 2022, we wanted to take a few moments to celebrate 2021. This was a year in which many Cornellians transitioned back to in-person learning and work. We were grateful for the power of science and for the researchers who developed lifesaving vaccines and treatments—in record time—to protect us, our families, and our communities. Here on campus, we were asked to be more mindful of the impact our actions can have on members of vulnerable populations, and we have continued to use science to make decisions about campus safety. We came together safely to celebrate the Class of 2020, and we launched an ambitious campaign to ensure that Cornell continues to educate the next generation of leaders.

