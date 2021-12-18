ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story ‘1883,’ Paul Rudd Joins ‘SNL’ Five-Timers Club, ‘Claws’ Final Season, Holiday Toons on Fox

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 takes us to the truly Wild West. Paul Rudd returns to...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Watch Charli XCX Joke With Paul Rudd In Their SNL Promos

Charli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The show’s promos have dropped and they feature guest host Paul Rudd and cast member Ego Nwodim joking around with Charli. As they congratulate Rudd on joining the SNL five-timer’s (hosting) club, Rudd jokes that it’s actually been the fifth time he’s been arrested.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Paul Rudd Hosts SNL, Lori Loughlin's Comeback and More

On TV this Saturday: Paul Rudd is inducted into SNL‘s Five Timers’ Club, Lori Loughlin returns to the When Calls the Heart universe, and Chad Michael Murray gets bitten by the holiday love bug. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Hallmark...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rudd
Caledonian Record-News

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Rudd Inducted Into ‘Five-Timers Club’ By Tina Fey, Tom Hanks in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Christmas Opener

Saturday Night Live host Paul Rudd was introduced by fellow five-time host Tom Hanks during the variety sketch series’ last outing of the year, which also featured Tina Fey — another five-timer — in the Christmas episode opener. Hanks and Fey donned matching five-timer navy blue robes emblazoned with a gold “5” crest on the top left, and introduced Kenan Thompson to present Rudd with the honor, calling it his four and a half time, due to Saturday night’s episode being taped without a live audience and without musical guest Charli XCX. Hours before the show, SNL announced the show would have...
CELEBRITIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Letterkenny’ Trailer, Disney+ Coming in 2022, Paul Rudd Hosts ‘SNL’, ‘Better Things’ Final Season Date, Mitchell Edwards Joins ‘All American: Homecoming’, ‘Head of the Class’ Canceled, and More!

Season ten of Hulu’s Letterkenny is set to premiere December 26. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Origin Story#Snl#Tnt
The Independent

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for Covid-hit SNL

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey joined host Paul Rudd to open tonight’s Saturday Night Live, but the show aired without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew amid record-setting Covid-19 numbers in New York.In a statement on Twitter hours before the show went out, SNL announced: “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
TV & VIDEOS
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Saturday: New Christmas movies and Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’

48 HOURS: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen (10 p.m., CBS) - Jamie Yuccas reports on the murder of transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose death inspired a new law and started a nationwide movement. Kuhnhausen disappeared in June 2019 after connecting with David Bogdanov, then 25, and exchanging messages on Snapchat. Yuccas investigates the groundbreaking case and the impact it continues to have on LGBTQI communities. The murder of Kuhnhausen illustrates the real-life dangers and struggles many in the transgender community face every day, says her mother, Lisa Woods. Prosecutors, experts and Kuhnhausen’s friends talk about the challenges faced by transgender people and how her death will not be forgotten.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Primetimer

A Taxonomy of SNL's Five-Timer's Club

This weekend marks another milestone moment for Saturday Night Live as Paul Rudd returns to host. He's hosted four times before, and if you know how to add small numbers, you know what that means: Paul Rudd is officially joining SNL's Five-Timers Club. What began in 1990 as a monologue...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in December and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “The Witcher” Season 2 (available December 17) Why Should I Watch? It’s been two years since Henry Cavill cast his spell on the world, and the titular Witcher’s long-awaited return to Netflix is finally upon us. I’m going to be honest: I do not remember much about this show. Twenty-four months — especially these past 24 months — is a long time, and I have yet to find the precious eight hours required for my rewatch. But I think that’s OK? What made “The Witcher” work so well was a beguiling combination of palpable enthusiasm (courtesy of Cavill, who f’n...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Disney+ Unveils New ‘Hawkeye’ Featurette & Yelena Belova Poster Ahead Of Series Finale

Disney+ has unveiled a new Hawkeye featurette and poster promoting assassin Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) return to the MCU ahead of the Marvel Studios series’ December 22 finale. The featurette titled “Yelena’s Back” features commentary from Pugh and co-star Hailee Steinfeld, as well as directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie. Disney+’s fifth MCU series on the heels of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If… ? is set in a post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: to get back to his family for Christmas. But when...
MOVIES
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy