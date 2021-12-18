ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Robot dance

By Greg Wilson
San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs far back as elementary school, I’ve been fascinated by robots. My favorite book back then was “Andy Buckram’s Tin Men,” a story about a boy who built a family of robots out of tin cans, baling wire, light bulbs and such. During a huge storm, Andy’s robots were struck by...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Advanced Humanoid Robots

Ameca, created by UK robotics firm Engineered Arts, is described as "the future face of robotics" and the advanced humanoid is now available for sale and rent. The company recent shared a video of the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot "waking up" and it offers a look at the level of innovation that's at the forefront of human-robotics tech.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Make Robot Fly, Not Robot Enemy

Over in Italy, a robot has been given a rocket jetpack. It looks pretty pleased. Here’s more from Engadget:. Humanoid robots have an advantage over both more esoteric builds and traditional UAVs when it comes to disaster response because they can more easily manipulate a world, which is already designed for human use. However, when a natural disaster strikes, much of that human-centric infrastructure could become damaged or otherwise rendered impassable, which negates many of the humanoid robot’s initial advantages. But by combining a humanoid design with the capability of flight, Pucci’s team can leverage the best aspects of both technologies.
ENGINEERING
TrendHunter.com

Connected Curtain Robots

The 'CurBot' curtain robot is an advanced piece of smart home technology for those who want to automate their window coverings and enjoy an intuitive everyday experience. The device works by being installed in just 10-seconds and will go to work automatically opening and closing according to the daylight conditions. The unit can also be set to a predetermined schedule, prompted via the accompanying smartphone app or even used with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri voice assistants.
ELECTRONICS
Wired

The Future of Robot Nannies

As a result, it is important to take into account the likelihood of deception—both commercial deception through advertising and also self-deception on the part of parents—despite the fact that robots are unlikely to cause significant psychological damage to children and to others who may come to love them.
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Newswise

Robotic Manipulators Inspired by Nature

Newswise — WASHINGTON, December 21, 2021 -- Traditional robots can have difficulty grasping and manipulating soft objects if their manipulators are not flexible in the way elephant trunks, octopus tentacles, or human fingers can be. In Applied Physics Reviews, by AIP Publishing, investigators from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in...
ENGINEERING
TrendHunter.com

Hopping All-Terrain Robots

The Ascento Pro robot is an all-terrain, self-balancing technology solution that is capable of going almost anywhere which could help to greatly improve capabilities for operators and beyond. The robot maintains a series of wheels that can take it over almost any urban or rural terrain with ease, while also being suited for hopping up stairs or safely going down them. The system utilizes LiDAR to get around along with a series of onboard cameras and LED headlights to easily find its way around.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Burger Delivery Robots

Fast-casual concept BurgerFi is raming up its operations with in-car ordering, QR technology, ghost kitchens and Patty the Robot. At BurgerFi's Indiantown Road location in Jupiter, Patty the Robot has been employed to interact with customers and serve meals directly to tables, then return used trays to the kitchen. Thanks to the fact that Patty is programmed to know the layout of the restaurant, the robot is capable of streamlining the experience for guests and staff alike.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Robot#Dance#The Robots#The Redwood City Council
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Robot Baristas

Rail company JR East recently introduced Ella the robot barista to Tokyo and Yokohama stations in Japan so that travelers can conveniently order coffee at a fully automated and contactless coffee stop. Conceptualized, created and operated by Crown Coffee, Ella takes the form of a six-armed artificial intelligence robot barista...
LIFESTYLE
Entrepreneur

Delhivery Acquires Transition Robotics

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Delhivery, a logistics services player, has acquired Transition Robotics, a California-based company focused on developing Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platforms. TRI brings a decade of deep experience with all aspects of small UAS, from hardware and software design to testing,...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Intelligent Autonomous Snowblower Robots

Snow removal remains a common task that is tedious and often loathed by many, which is something the Snowbot S1 has been created to help combat against thanks to an autonomous functionality. The robot is positioned as a first of its kind and maintains an autonomous functionality that will traverse...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Entrepreneur

Metaverse: A Game-changing Innovation For Entrepreneurs

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Recently, much has been said about metaverse, including the implications of Facebook, Inc. renaming itself Meta Platforms, Inc. Some went as far as saying metaverse will be the next Internet. What exactly is metaverse and how will it be a potential game-changing innovation for businesses?
TECHNOLOGY
suasnews.com

Airial Robotics – CT30 Cargotrak

Airial Robotics‘ heavy lift UAV CT30 Cargotrak has a massive 2.65m diameter rotor allowing it to remain stable in heavy winds and extremely high elevations of up to 5000m while carrying up to 10kg of cargo (8kg with a 25kg take off weight). The drone is designed for autonomous operation beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) and is able to carry cargo as well as large sensors. Like all of Airial Robotics’ UAVs, the CT30 is made in Europe.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy