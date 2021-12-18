Philippines’ election agency rejects bid to disqualify Marcos Jr

Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas has sent about 4,200 villagers fleeing across the border into Thailand over the past week, a Thai army officer said Wednesday.That number includes more than 2,500 who fled into Thailand on Friday from territory held by the ethic Karen minority. A similar wave took place in April, when several thousand villagers from Myanmar’s eastern state of Karen fled following airstrikes by the Myanmar government.Usually when such incidents occur, the villagers are allowed to stay in Thailand for a few days and then are returned to Myanmar.The Karen are one of several...

MILITARY ・ 22 HOURS AGO