ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Proctor & Gamble recalls conditioners, shampoos over cancer-causing chemical

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVzmO_0dQR469B00

(NEXSTAR) – Multiple brands of dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays have been recalled due to the presence of benzene detected in some products.

The voluntary recall affects sprays from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless, all of which were sold online and at stores throughout the U.S. Procter & Gamble announced the move Friday, saying it has not received any reports of “adverse events” related to the affected products but is issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

Lab finds cancer-causing solvent in hand sanitizer brand, other products

According to the Environmental Protection Agency , exposure to benzene can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, and upper respiratory tract. In serious cases, exposure can result in multiple types of cancer. Symptoms of exposure can include drowsiness, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, headaches, vomiting, stomach irritation, convulsions, confusion, unconsciousness and, at very high levels, death.

The levels found in the dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” P&G explained. In November, P&G also recalled certain Old Spice and Secret deodorant sprays due to potential traces of benzene.

All affected products are packaged in aerosol cans. Benzene is not an ingredient in any P&G products but was found to be from the propellant used to spray the product out of the can, according to the company’s review of the sprays.

If you have one of the affected products, listed below, P&G asks that you stop using it and throw it away.

Production Code Ranges (to
determine if product is in
scope of recall) 		Description UPC
in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350 Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, 3.6oz. 37000543954
in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350 Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz. 37000543831
in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361 Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz. 37000544111
in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284 Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz. 37000544227
0038 Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz. 80878188710
in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046 Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz. 80878192397
in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349 Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz. 80878190898
in the range of 9108-9303 Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz. 80878188758
in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288 Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz. 80878188765
in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266 Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz. 80878188987
0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325 Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. 381519187957
in the range of 9196-9246 Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. 381519187544
in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349 Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz. 381519187537
in the range of 9047-9072 Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679001498
in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348 Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679000262
in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348 Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679000255
0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294 Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 190679000248
in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312 Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz. 190679000330
in the range of 9009-9058 Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz. 80878177042
in the range of 9025-9260 Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz. 80878185276
in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329 Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz. 80878188727
in the range of 0139-0140 Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz. 381519187834
in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189 Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187285
in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345 Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187278
in the range of 9047-9123 Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187360
in the range of 9072-9176 Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187285
9085 Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 381519187278
in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344 Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz. 37000543787
in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297 Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz. 37000543978
in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007 Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 37000876717
in the range of 9046-9228 Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 37000779421
in the range of 9040-9239 Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz. 37000785170

For more information about the impacted products and to receive a reimbursement, P&G recommends visiting the websites for each brand.

In July, Johnson & Johnson recalled some Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens after low levels of benzene were found in products. Three months later, Coppertone recalled five of its sunscreen spray products for the same reason.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Tampa woman who lost leg after pedicure at nail salon gets big payout, lawyers say

“When she patronized this salon, Ms. Shellman had a reasonable expectation that the professionals working there would keep their tools clean to protect her health and safety,” said Morgan & Morgan attorney Paul Fulmer, who represented Ms. Shellman. “While the infection the salon allegedly caused Ms. Shellman began with a small cut, it spread quickly due to her severe peripheral arterial disease. While no amount of money can truly make up for such a life-altering injury, I’m happy that this settlement will compensate her for a world of pain and suffering that wasn’t her fault.”
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Conditioner#Shampoos#Sunscreen#Proctor Gamble#Nexstar#Pantene#Aussie#Herbal Essences#Hair Food#Waterless#The U S Procter Gamble#P G#0009 0069
The Jewish Press

Procter & Gamble Recalls 30 Spray Hair, Deodorant Products

The mammoth Procter & Gamble household products company announced this weekend that it is issuing a recall for some 30 aerosol spray hair products due to a cancer-causing chemical ingredient. Other brands likewise issued a recall for similar items. The affected products are packaged in aerosol cans,” the company said...
HAIR CARE
Cincinnati Business Courier

P&G recalls 32 hair products over carcinogen concerns

Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble has issued a recall over 32 aerosol shampoo and conditioner products over concerns that they could contain a known carcinogen. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
CBS Chicago

Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences Among Brands Spray Products In Latest Procter & Gamble Recall

CHICAGO (CBS)– Double check the labels on your hair care products. Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 30 spray products, including dry shampoos and dry conditioners. The recall is over concerns of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer. Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless are included in the recall. Procter & gamble says it’s pulling the products out of an abundance of caution. You can get specific information about the recall at fda.gov.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Boston

Proctor & Gamble Recalls More Than 30 Kinds Of Dry Shampoo, Aerosol Spray Products

BOSTON (CBS) — Proctor & Gamble Co. is recalling more than 30 different kinds of dry shampoo and aerosol spray products. The affected brands in the recall include Pantene, Aussie, Hair Food, Waterless, and Herbal Essences. There are concerns with some of these products over the levels of benzene, which is a chemical linked to cancer. “Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products,” wrote Proctor & Gamble in a statement. “While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.” The FDA has not received any reports of illnesses or other adverse events related to this recall. The full list of products being recalled can be found here. Last month, Procter & Gamble Co. issued a recall for more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret-branded aerosol deodorants and sprays, warning that the products could contain benzene.
BEAUTY & FASHION
survivornet.com

Pantene, Herbal Essences Hair Products Recalled Over Possible Cancer-Causing Chemical; What Is Benzene and How Does it Affect Your Health?

Proctor & Gamble is recalling dry shampoo and conditioner from popular brands including Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie due to the presence of benzene, a potentially cancer-causing chemical. The company recalled additional aerosol spray products in November including eight Old Spice aerosol sprays and ten Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants. Dr....
HAIR CARE
geekspin.co

P&G recalls Pantene hair spray products for a cancer-causing chemical

Over 30 aerosol spray haircare products possibly containing cancer-causing agent benzene have been recalled by Procter & Gamble. According to P&G’s recall notice last Friday, the affected items include various dry conditioner and dry shampoo products from the brands Pantene, Old Spice, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Waterless, and Aussie. Photos of the impacted products can be seen below, while a full list of the recalled items complete with their corresponding production code numbers can be found here.
HAIR CARE
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Procter & Gamble Hair Care Products With Cancer-Causing Chemicals, FDA Says

Only a few weeks after recalling a variety of their aerosol antiperspirants, the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) has now issued a voluntary recall of some of its aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner sprays, according to a notice from P&G posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website. The recalled products contain benzene—a chemical that, when found at high levels, can cause cancer. Here’s what to know about the recall.
HAIR CARE
AOL Corp

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays on finding carcinogens

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said on Friday it was voluntarily recalling some dry conditioner and shampoo sprays sold in the United States and Canada from its Pantene and Herbal Essences brands due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical. The recall also includes products from its Aussie and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Health

5 Dermatologist-Approved Deodorants to Shop After the Benzene Recall

You may want to double-check what deodorant or antiperspirant you're using before applying. In an independent study conducted by Vailsure, a pharmacy group committed to testing popular consumer products, 59 antiperspirant and deodorant body sprays were discovered to contain benzene, a chemical commonly used to make plastics, resins, drugs, and detergents, among other products. Valisure has since petitioned the United States Food and Drug Administration to issue a recall; the FDA confirmed to CNN that it's investigating, and in the meantime, Procter & Gamble has removed its affected products from stores.
SKIN CARE
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER
WFLA

WFLA

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy