Cooking at Home - Heavenly Deviled Eggs

It has been a hobby of mine during my career of tracking down restaurants in small towns and urban areas in my travels throughout the South — places where the cooking smacks of tradition and long hours in the kitchen. Okay, maybe it’s more obsession than hobby when it gets right down to it: This homage sits down at tables from city barbecue joints to hidden gems in small towns and rural byways — places funky, unfancy, sometimes historic, and usually colorful. Here are some of my favorites in no particular order. My criteria, however, is particular: home cooked in Southern tradition with a well-steeped sense of place, and so deliciously comforting, it’s worth going out of the way for.

