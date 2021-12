“Given the extinction crisis our planet now faces, Congress must enact legislation that would guarantee critical funding to combat extinction and conserve imperiled species. While the ‘Recovering America’s Wildlife Act’ includes some new funding for imperiled wildlife and habitat conservation, the bill does not designate sufficient resources on the most imperiled species, those listed under the Endangered Species Act. It would be a significant lost opportunity if Congress were to create a new funding stream for wildlife that doesn’t strongly respond to the existential threat facing the more than 1,600 species listed as threatened or endangered in the United States.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO