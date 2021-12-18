ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dawid Malan stresses need to build more partnerships as England struggle again

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6sAE_0dQR2SRw00

Dawid Malan knows England have to stop losing wickets in quick succession after another batting collapse on day three of the second Ashes Test.

Australia took a massive stride towards ensuring the urn stays Down Under by bowling England out for 236, before moving to 45 for one at stumps – a lead of 282.

The day had started positively as Malan (80) and captain Joe Root (62) led the tourists to 150 for two before Australia hit back after lunch as England lost eight wickets for just 86 runs.

A similar collapse cost them in Brisbane and Malan says it cannot go on.

He told BT Sport: “It is a little bit of a trend, it is something we did on the last tour as well and we did this in the last Test here as well, we get a little bit of momentum and a partnership going and when the Aussies get one wicket they take two or three in clusters and we can go from 150 for two to 180 for six and we are chasing it again.

“We need to get better when we lose that one wicket to make sure we get another partnership going as quickly as possible.

“After we lost those two wickets last night we needed to get a partnership going which myself and Rooty got, we got ourselves into a half-decent position and once again when the Aussies got that door open they just jumped straight through it.

“It is disappointing, frustrating that we have got ourselves back into the fight but we lost too many wickets in clusters there.

“I didn’t play a great shot, when you get to 80 you want to be making them count, especially out here, so to get out how I got out was disappointed.

“A few of us played shots we will look back and wish we didn’t but that’s cricket.”

Malan’s partnership with Root was the second time in the series the pair have shared a lengthy stand and he enjoys batting with his Yorkshire team-mate.

“I do, he is one of the best batters to have ever played the game,” Malan added. “If you look at his numbers and where he has done it, to be able to watch him and learn how he goes about it, every innings he seems to find another way to score runs.”

England missed a chance to get themselves back in the match as they could only take one wicket under the lights in the evening session and Malan knows something “crazy” is going to have to happen to avoid defeat.

He said: “We got that one wicket tonight so hopefully we can have a crazy hour or two somewhere. We have to take wickets and to try and put them under as much pressure as we can and then bat for a very long period.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No excuses for England, says Dawid Malan after latest batting collapse

England cannot make excuses for their troubling run of batting collapses at the Ashes and must find a way to put scores on the board, according to Dawid Malan. The batting malfunctioned twice in the series opener in Brisbane and was on the blink again on day three in Adelaide, with a weakened Australia attack snapping up eight for 86 to assume complete control.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Dawid Malan
AFP

'Hurting' England not giving up on Ashes: Malan

England are "hurting" but determined to rise to the challenge and claw their way back into the Ashes series against Australia, batsman Dawid Malan said on Thursday. After slumping by nine wickets in Brisbane and then by 275 runs in Adelaide, the visitors will enter the Melbourne Cricket Ground cauldron for the third Test on Sunday needing to win. If they don't, the five-Test series is over with Australia retaining the urn as holders. Malan said there had been frank discussions after Adelaide, where a first-innings batting collapse coupled with poor bowling and fielding cost England the match.
SPORTS
The Independent

Harlequins’ title success rekindled Danny Care’s love for the game of rugby

Danny Care returns to Twickenham with his love for the game rekindled by a title-winning season and the determination to help Harlequins’ young guns fulfil their potential.A year ago Care’s interest in rugby was waning as Quins toiled in front of empty stands, the absence of fans deflating a high-energy player whose England career had ended two years earlier.But the departure of Paul Gustard dramatically transformed fortunes on the pitch to the extent that a team positioned seventh in the Gallagher Premiership stormed to their first domestic crown since 2012.As the end of lockdown brought supporters back to grounds, albeit...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Down Under#Ashes Test#Aussies
The Independent

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour after fresh injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury setback, undergoing a second elbow operation that will keep him out of action until next summer.Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months and his absence will stretch to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow needed another operation.He went under the knife on Saturday and, while the prognosis is not yet clear, he has already been ruled out of the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March.That series had been the 26-year-old’s stated comeback target...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root tells England to ‘learn fast’ if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
SPORTS
newschain

England’s Mark Wood ready to ‘give everything’ if handed recall for third Test

Mark Wood took England’s decision to leave him out in Adelaide on the chin but is fired up for the chance to lead an Ashes fightback in the Boxing Day Test. Wood’s ability to consistently hurry the Australian batters at speeds of more than 90mph was one of the bright spots in the series-opening defeat at The Gabba and he was badly missed after being rested for the following match.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chris Silverwood insists he’s still right man to lead England

England head coach Chris Silverwood remains convinced he is the right man for the job but accepts that a faltering Ashes campaign brings question marks over his position.Silverwood took control of the side in late 2019 and has spent much of the last two years planning to reclaim the urn, publicly prioritising the current series on numerous occasions and working hard on plans to reverse England’s poor recent record Down Under.But things could hardly have got off to a worse start, with Australia winning the first two Tests by handsome margins – nine wickets in Brisbane and 275 runs...
SPORTS
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Lee Blackett would prefer pause to Premiership than behind-closed-doors games

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett would rather see the Gallagher Premiership paused than matches being staged behind closed doors. Blackett is desperate for the English league to avoid the restrictions that will take effect in Welsh and Scottish sport from Boxing Day as the Government considers a circuit-breaker lockdown in response to the surge in Covid cases.
RUGBY
The Independent

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd leaves Sky Sports after 22 years in the commentary box

Former England player and coach David Lloyd has announced his decision to stand down as a cricket commentator with Sky Sports after more than two decades in the role.Affectionately known as ‘Bumble’, Lloyd brought a learned eye to proceedings during a stint filled with highs and lows covering England, while his wit and self-deprecatory sense of humour endeared him to audiences across the country.He was the last of the ‘old guard’ on the microphone at Sky, which axed ex-England captains David Gower and Lord Botham in 2019 while former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding retired from broadcasting earlier this...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy