Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

If you're traveling to see family this holiday season, here are some tips to make sure your trip goes smoothing if you're flying out of Minnesota's largest airport. After having been decimated during the early days of the pandemic, I was glad to see that travel made a big comeback in 2021. My wife and I took two trips this year, flying to the Outer Banks in North Carolina in May and flying to Montana this fall, and had a great experience at the airport (both RST in Rochester and MSP in Minneapolis) both times.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO