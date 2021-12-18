ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads-up for motorists in southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a “Special...

KROC News

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
KROC News

Two More Tornadoes Added to Confirmed List in SE Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service added a couple more tornadoes to the list over the weekend and has now confirmed nine tornadoes hit parts of southern Minnesota last Wednesday. The most recent additions to the list of confirmed twisters were in northeastern Mower and northwestern...
KROC News

Is There Even a Chance For a White Christmas in Minnesota This Year?

We're under a week until Santa heads out and our snow is pretty much gone, so is there even a chance of a White Christmas in southeast Minnesota this year?. It was just a little over a week ago, back on Friday, December 10th, when Old Man Winter made his first appearance here in Minnesota, dumping between 6 and 12 inches of the white stuff over southeast Minnesota (with MUCH more snow in parts of the southeast Twin Cities metro area.)
KROC News

Why Your 2022 Minnesota License Plate Tabs Could Be Delayed

If you need to renew your Minnesota license plate tabs early in 2022, here's a head's up that they could be delayed in getting to you. For nearly two years now, we've all been dealing with the ongoing pandemic and how it has affected many parts of our lives. From cancelations to events and activities taking place virtually, things have been different.
KROC News

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
KROC News

Follow These Tips if You’re Flying Out of MSP Airport This Holiday Season

If you're traveling to see family this holiday season, here are some tips to make sure your trip goes smoothing if you're flying out of Minnesota's largest airport. After having been decimated during the early days of the pandemic, I was glad to see that travel made a big comeback in 2021. My wife and I took two trips this year, flying to the Outer Banks in North Carolina in May and flying to Montana this fall, and had a great experience at the airport (both RST in Rochester and MSP in Minneapolis) both times.
KROC News

Three-Vehicle Crash North Of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash north of Rochester Tuesday. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247 around 6:00 am. The State Patrol says a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 247 when it collided with...
KROC News

Stewartville May Be In The Dark Until Friday – Or Longer

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - Oronoco-based People’s Energy Cooperative is still experiencing widespread power outages throughout its southeast Minnesota service territory due to Wednesday’s storm. Stewartville was especially hard hit and the co-op says because of extensive and severe damage, customers in the city “should expect to...
KROC News

Tornado Reported Near Rochester – 78 MPH Wind Gust at RST

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the record-setting warmth that covered much of southern Minnesota ushered in an extremely rare night of severe weather throughout the region. A super-fast moving line of thunderstorms moved through the Rochester area between 7 and 8 PM with wind gusts nearing 80 miles...
KROC News

TORNADO WARNING Issued For Olmsted County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a. Central Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota... * At 749 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Stewartville, or 7 miles southeast of Rochester,. moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris...
KROC News

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday’s Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called “weather-related.”. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
