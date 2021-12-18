ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aston Villa vs Burnley off as latest Premier League fixture postponed amid Covid-19 surge

By Andrew Steel
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe clash at Villa Park becomes the latest top-flight game in England to be affected by the current Omicron surge across the country. Aston Villa and Burnley's Premier League clash this weekend has been called off hours before kick-off after the hosts recorded a number of positive Covid-19 test results within...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jack Cork has goal celebration planned for son if he can end scoring drought

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork is coming under increasing pressure to end his goal drought from his eight-year-old son Arlo.Cork 32, has not scored in over three years and would love to end his barren run in the home game against Everton on Boxing Day.“A goal would be nice, I’m due one. It’s been a long time,” Cork said.“My son’s just getting to an age where he keeps getting on at me to score some goals, so I need to get one for him really.“I’ve got a celebration planned for him. He’ll never see it probably!“I play in the garden...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andrew Robertson ‘lucky to be walking’ after Harry Kane tackle, Mark Clattenburg claims

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that Andrew Robertson is “lucky he’s still walking” after being on the receiving end of a reckless studs-up slide tackle from Harry Kane. Clattenburg was critical of the standard of officiating in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp furious that Kane wasn’t sent off, while also questioning referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty in a separate incident. It’s understood the fact that Robertson, who was later sent off himself for a wild hack on Emerson Royal, lifted his leg to avoid the full impact of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Steven Gerrard
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Burnley#The Premier League#Omicron#Clarets#Leeds United#Arsenal#Manchester United#Brentford#Tottenham
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Henderson accuses Premier League of ‘not taking player welfare seriously’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is concerned that player welfare is not being taken seriously enough.The Premier League announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.“I don’t think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand,” Henderson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
goal.com

How many Premier League players are vaccinated?

Everything you need to know about the jab status of the Premier League in 2021-22 With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 causing a new record-high case total in the UK, the Premier League has had to call of several matches with clubs suffering from outbreaks of the virus. December has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & PSG tracking Milinkovic-Savic

Man Utd & PSG tracking Milinkovic-Savic (Nicolo Schira) English clubs are eyeing a transfer for U.S. men's national team defender Waler Zimmerman, according to the Telegraph. Zimmerman was an integral part of the USMNT setup in 2021, and was spotted by English scouts during clashes with Jamaica's Michail Antonio and Mexicos's Raul Jimenez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Roma v Sampdoria Match Preview, 12/22/21

Sampdoria won 2-0 in their last Serie A match against Roma and could gain two wins in a row against the Giallorossi in the top-flight for the first time since 2015; the last time Sampdoria won two in a row without conceding any goals came back in 1985. The last...
UEFA
goal.com

Arsenal v Sunderland Live Commentary, 21/12/2021

Thanks for joining our commentary this evening. Until next time, goodbye. Arsenal are next in Premier League action on Boxing Day against Norwich City on the road. Sunderland return to League One action on 27 December against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium. Arsenal ease their way into the semi-finals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Predictions, odds & betting tips

With Klopp set to field an inexperienced line-up, Al Hain-Cole expects a high-scoring EFL clash against a Foxes side that has provided plenty of goals. This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Liverpool will be aiming to return to winning...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy