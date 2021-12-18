Forecast: Record highs possible again

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday night, we will have a low of 38 with mostly clear skies. However, after midnight, areas of fog will start to develop. Near-record breaking highs will be possible until Monday. Thursday, we will have a high of 78 with partly cloudy skies. The record high for Thursday is 76, set in 1982. Friday, we will have a high of 86. The record high for Friday is 87.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO