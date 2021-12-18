Forecast: Record highs possible again

We'll have another cold night tonight with lows in the upper 30s North Shore and 40s South Shore. But after Thursday, it's a full on charge for winter time heat and humidity into Christmas Day and beyond!. Look for breezy south-southwest winds to kick in Christmas Eve Friday and last...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be another cold morning but sunshine and a light south breeze will bring perfect December weather this afternoon. The story for Christmas weekend will be possible record highs Friday through Sunday. We have a few things to keep an eye on this morning....
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday night, we will have a low of 38 with mostly clear skies. However, after midnight, areas of fog will start to develop. Near-record breaking highs will be possible until Monday. Thursday, we will have a high of 78 with partly cloudy skies. The record high for Thursday is 76, set in 1982. Friday, we will have a high of 86. The record high for Friday is 87.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Wednesday and Merry Christmas eve eve eve! Only 3 days to go until Christmas!!☃️🎅🏻🎄 I hope you enjoyed those chilly temperatures for the start of your week, because we are only going to warm up for the rest of the week. El Paso is officially on […]
