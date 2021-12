ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is not planning to issue any new lock-down orders despite concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. On “Fox News Sunday,” Hogan said the state is trying to provide more support for hospitals and pushing to get more residents vaccinated amid the fast-spreading omicron variant. But he added his administration isn’t considering any lock-down measures. The Baltimore Sun reported 1,257 people were hospitalized as of Sunday. That’s more than twice as many people who were hospitalized in mid-November.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO