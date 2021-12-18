Washington State Updates COVID-19 Guidelines for Indoor High School Sports After Wrestling Tournament Related Outbreak
In response to a multi-county COVID-19 outbreak in western Washington that was linked to high school wrestling tournaments last weekend, the Washington State Department of Health updated its health and safety requirements for high-contact indoor sports on Friday. The DOH is requiring that all athletes, coaches, trainers, and support...www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Comments / 0