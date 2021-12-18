ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines’ election agency rejects bid to disqualify Marcos Jr

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – Electoral authorities in the Philippines have rejected the first of a series of complaints seeking to disqualify presidential contender Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the early frontrunner ahead of next year’s election. Marcos Jr https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/five-facts-about-philippines-ferdinand-marcos-jr-2021-10-06, the son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, still faces six...

