ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads-up for motorists in southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a “Special...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fun 104.3

Two More Tornadoes Added to Confirmed List in SE Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service added a couple more tornadoes to the list over the weekend and has now confirmed nine tornadoes hit parts of southern Minnesota last Wednesday. The most recent additions to the list of confirmed twisters were in northeastern Mower and northwestern...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Why Your 2022 Minnesota License Plate Tabs Could Be Delayed

If you need to renew your Minnesota license plate tabs early in 2022, here's a head's up that they could be delayed in getting to you. For nearly two years now, we've all been dealing with the ongoing pandemic and how it has affected many parts of our lives. From cancelations to events and activities taking place virtually, things have been different.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Tornado Total For Southern Minnesota Rises to Six

The National Weather Service has confirmed four more tornadoes were spawned by the historic storms that raced across Minnesota Wednesday night. Survey teams today reported an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed near Plainview. it struck around 8 PM and was on the ground about 4 1/2 miles an area that ran southeast to the northeast of Plainview. The National Weather Service estimated its’ top winds at 93 miles an hour and found it damaged or peeled off the roofs of several farm buildings and sheds, but most of the damage was to trees.
PLAINVIEW, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Fun 104.3

77,000+ Ceiling Fans in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Recalled Due to Blades Flying Off

December might be the month of Christmas but it seems to also be the month of huge recalls. The latest involves 77,000+ ceiling fans that have been sold since 2018 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin throughout the United States due to the blades detaching while the fan is in use. Yes, the blades could come flying at you and 3 people so far have stated that their walls have sustained damage from the blades flying off.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squall#Extreme Weather
Fun 104.3

Freeborn County Hit Hard By Wednesday’s Storm In SE Minnesota

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - Freeborn County may have taken the brunt of the storm that swept across southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. Sheriff Kurt Freitag says a tornado warning was issued for Freeborn County around 6:45 pm. Freitag says severe weather with winds gusting to 70 mph hit the county within minutes.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Fun 104.3

Tornado Watch For Rochester Area Until 11 PM

TORNADO WATCH 565 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE. 11 of the Most Devastating Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout The Years. We might be full of lakes and "nice" but Minnesota has had its fair share of horrible and nasty weather. Throughout the years we've had floods, fires, storms that have crushed stadium roofs flat, and tornadoes that have destroyed lives.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Tornado Reported Near Rochester – 78 MPH Wind Gust at RST

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the record-setting warmth that covered much of southern Minnesota ushered in an extremely rare night of severe weather throughout the region. A super-fast moving line of thunderstorms moved through the Rochester area between 7 and 8 PM with wind gusts nearing 80 miles...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Power Has Been Restored in Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The power is back on in Stewartville. People's Energy Cooperative was finally able to restore electrical service to Stewartville this afternoon. Much of the city was left in the dark after the historic storms that hit on Wednesday resulted in major damage to a portion of the cooperative's power grid that serves the Stewartville area.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Fun 104.3

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the Marion Woods mobile home park. RFD says “The initial report stated that flames and smoke could...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

How Much Does it Cost to Run Christmas Lights in Minnesota?

They're a big part of just about everyone's holiday displays, but do you know how much it costs to run your Christmas lights here in Minnesota?. Utility costs have been in the news here Rochester and across Minnesota this year, with the cost of natural gas way more expensive than it was last year. There's also that new extra fee natural gas customers in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are paying thanks to the Texas debacle during the Polar Vortex last February.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Why a Winter Tradition is Slowly Being Chipped Away Here in Minnesota

We often complain about how long our winters are here in Minnesota, but one major part of our Minnesota winter tradition has been shrinking. There's no doubt that winter is still a thing here in the North Star State. The temperature still drops each fall, our precipitation turns from rain to snow-- sometimes in October, like in 2020-- and the days get shorter.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy