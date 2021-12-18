CSM Earns Top National Ranking In Seven Categories, Including #1 In Business Administration Degree Program

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has received top national rankings in a number of categories – including its degree and certificate programs in Business Administration , Administration and Management, IT and Systems Programs , and Accounting. CSM was also listed as one of Maryland’s top community colleges and overall online college. The research firm Intelligent.com based its findings on CSM’s flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost and reputation.

In the new 2022 program assessment report, Intelligent.com reported that it used a scoring system scale from 0-100 across five categories to rank universities’ and colleges’ program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement. The company’s researchers compared 704 programs from 2,900 universities and colleges across the United States.

“College of Southern Maryland offers flexible distance learning that appeals to busy adults or hybrid models that include on-campus and online formats,” shared Intelligent.com in its announcement about CSM. “Experts at Intelligent.com assessed programs that help students enhance and develop advanced skills for a variety of in-demand positions.”

College of Southern Maryland has been recognized for the following programs:

Best Associate in Business Administration Degree Programs | Ranked 1

https://www.intelligent.com/best-associate-in-business-administration-degree-programs/

Best Online Associate in Administration and Management Programs | Ranked 1

https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-associate-in-business-administration-degree-programs/

Best Community Colleges in Maryland | Ranked 5 and *Best Student-Teacher Ratio*

https://www.intelligent.com/best-community-colleges/maryland/

Best Online Colleges in Maryland | Ranked 6 and *Best for Workforce Training*

https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-colleges/maryland/

Best Online Associate in Information Technology and Systems Programs | Ranked 11 and *Best Interdisciplinary Program*

https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-associate-in-information-technology-and-systems-programs/

Best Online Certificate in Accounting Programs | Ranked 22

https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-accounting-certificate-degree-program/

Most Affordable Online Community Colleges | Ranked 23

https://www.intelligent.com/most-affordable-online-community-colleges/

