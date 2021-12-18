NBA exec: All Blazers available except Damian Lillard
Brian Windhorst: I talked to an executive this week who told me every single Portland Trail Blazer is available with the exception of Damian (Lillard).
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Curtain open and ready to go from the #CrossroadsClassic.
Butler vs Purdue
Indiana vs Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/aodgOzvMT6 – 12:04 PM
Watch Damian Lillard score season-high 43 points, Trail Blazers snap 7-game skid nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/18/wat… – 10:54 AM
Damian Lillard last night:
✅ 43 PTS
✅ 8 AST
✅ 6-11 3P
It’s the 40th 40-point game of Lillard’s career. He’s the 25th player in NBA history to reach that mark.
Lillard has 37 career 40p/5a games, seven more such games than all other players in @Portland Trail Blazers history combined. pic.twitter.com/b71h2lGHjN – 10:21 AM
NBA’s best from December 17:
– D. Lillard: 43 pts, 8 ast, +13
– Jr. Holiday: 40 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast
– T. Young: 34 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl
– M. Strus: 32 pts, 7 reb, 8-11 3pt
– K. Towns: 28 pts, 10 reb, 3 blk
– D. Graham: 26 pts, 4 ast, 8-12 3pt
– K. Johnson: 24 pts, 8 reb, 10-13 fg – 10:09 AM
TODAY’S TOP GAMES:
Tennessee vs. Memphis, 12 ET (ESPN2)
Butler vs. Purdue, 12 (FOX)
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, 1 (CBS)
Indiana vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 (FOX)
Marquette at Xavier, 4 (FS1)
Kentucky vs. UNC, 5:30 (CBS)
Providence at UConn, 5 (FOX)
Baylor at Oregon, 10 (ESPN2) – 9:48 AM
MVP of the Night: Damian Lillard
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/uALIFAy9kc – 6:37 AM
Very interesting response from Damian Lillard when asked by @Casey Holdahl why he seemed upset in his postgame press conference after a win and season-best performance. pic.twitter.com/jmw2Cre5Xp – 1:08 AM
Damian Lillard: “When you lose so many in a row, it’s not as fun to be at practice and watch film and you keep coming up short. We needed to get this one. … Dig ourselves out of this hole that we’re in. Tonight is a good start.” – 12:56 AM
40-point games in Blazers history:
40 — Damian Lillard
38 — The next 3 players combined pic.twitter.com/9FsB2HkPi4 – 12:24 AM
Dame best game of the season:
43 PTS
8 AST
12-19 FG
6-11 3P
13-14 FT
Forty three points on 19 shots. pic.twitter.com/z1uwxucEyy – 12:21 AM
Blazers get first win in December – 125-116 over Charlotte as Damian Lillard was dominant with 43 points and 8 assists and Ben McLemore hit 8 3s and scored 28 off the bench. Seven-game losing streak is over. Portland moves to 12-18. – 12:20 AM
Blazers beat Hornets, 125-116. Damian Lillard finishes with a season-high 43 on 12-19 shooting #RipCity pic.twitter.com/f3reNPuA6s – 12:20 AM
Two Blazers players are untouchable at the deadline: Dame and Ben McLemore. – 12:17 AM
Indiana and Notre Dame play today in the Crossroads Classic. It happens to fall on the 50th anniversary of their game in 1971 when IU defeated the Irish, 94-29. It was a notable game for many reasons, primarily because IU forward John Ritter … – 12:14 AM
40 is a season high for Dame. – 12:11 AM
Season-high 40 points for Damian Lillard. Previous high was 39 on Nov. 20 vs. Philadelphia. Blazers up 117-104 on Charlotte. – 12:10 AM
Two Blazers have shot free throws tonight: Nassir Little (1-2) and Damian Lillard (10-10) – 12:10 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
In an ideal world for the Blazers, Lillard would never return to the court tonight. Team is up 103-86 in the fourth. – 11:50 PM
DAME ✈️✈️✈️ – 11:37 PM
GOD DAME – 11:37 PM
Nice little reminder of how special Dame can be. 32 on 10-15 in 23 minutes and 0 Fs given. – 11:30 PM
Dame with 10 more points in the first four minutes of the third to give the Blazers their largest lead of the night thus far at 93-64 with 7:52 to play in the quarter. – 11:29 PM
Dame now with 32 points in 23 mins of work — he’s shootong 10-15 from the field including 6-9 from three. AND he has 7 assists #RipCity – 11:28 PM
In case you forgot, when Lillard makes shots it’s a lot easier for everyone else. – 11:23 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers lead 81-55 at the half over Charlotte. Portland set a franchise record for made threes in a half with 16 (25 attempts). McLemore went 6 of 8 on threes. Lillard made 4 of 6. Powell hit 3 of 4. #RipCity – 11:10 PM
Ben McLemore’s 6 3-pointers in the second quarter was one shy of the Blazers’ franchise record, held by Damian Lillard. McLemore went 6-for-8. Blazers lead Charlotte 81-55 at half. – 11:10 PM
The Blazers were +1 in the Dameless Minutes to open the second quarter. They’ve outscored Charlotte by 27 with Dame on the court … you can do the math – 10:58 PM
Of course now the real test comes in these no-Lillard minutes – 10:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard made 4 of 7 shots including 3 of 4 threes to lead the Blazers with 17 points in the first quarter. Blazers up 41-24 on the Hornets. – 10:40 PM
I remember thinking “Dame looks pissed off” pregame… – 10:39 PM
Dame’s best start in a while — 17 points on 4/6 shooting (3/3 from three) in the first quarter. – 10:39 PM
Damian Lillard has preached his unwavering commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the Sixers and other teams around the league remain optimistic he could eventually request a trade prior to the 2022-23 season. Philadelphia just needs one other All-Star to seek a new team. -via Bleacher Report / December 15, 2021
As the Philadelphia 76ers begin to gather momentum in trade conversations for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers reiterated that one of the Sixers’ top targets — All-NBA guard Damian Lillard — is not available to be discussed, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021
The Sixers and Blazers connected in recent days and Portland’s interim general manager, Joe Cronin, made clear to Philadelphia that the franchise still plans to continue building around Lillard, sources said. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021
Comments / 0