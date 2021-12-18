NBA exec: All Blazers available except Damian Lillard

Brian Windhorst: I talked to an executive this week who told me every single Portland Trail Blazer is available with the exception of Damian (Lillard).

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Damian Lillard score season-high 43 points, Trail Blazers snap 7-game skid nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/18/wat… – 10:54 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Damian Lillard last night:

✅ 43 PTS

✅ 8 AST

✅ 6-11 3P

It’s the 40th 40-point game of Lillard’s career. He’s the 25th player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Lillard has 37 career 40p/5a games, seven more such games than all other players in @Portland Trail Blazers history combined. pic.twitter.com/b71h2lGHjN – 10:21 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from December 17:

– D. Lillard: 43 pts, 8 ast, +13

– Jr. Holiday: 40 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast

– T. Young: 34 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl

– M. Strus: 32 pts, 7 reb, 8-11 3pt

– K. Towns: 28 pts, 10 reb, 3 blk

– D. Graham: 26 pts, 4 ast, 8-12 3pt

– K. Johnson: 24 pts, 8 reb, 10-13 fg – 10:09 AM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP of the Night: Damian Lillard

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/uALIFAy9kc – 6:37 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Very interesting response from Damian Lillard when asked by @Casey Holdahl why he seemed upset in his postgame press conference after a win and season-best performance. pic.twitter.com/jmw2Cre5Xp – 1:08 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Damian Lillard: “When you lose so many in a row, it’s not as fun to be at practice and watch film and you keep coming up short. We needed to get this one. … Dig ourselves out of this hole that we’re in. Tonight is a good start.” – 12:56 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

40-point games in Blazers history:

40 — Damian Lillard

38 — The next 3 players combined pic.twitter.com/9FsB2HkPi4 – 12:24 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Dame best game of the season:

43 PTS

8 AST

12-19 FG

6-11 3P

13-14 FT

Forty three points on 19 shots. pic.twitter.com/z1uwxucEyy – 12:21 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Blazers get first win in December – 125-116 over Charlotte as Damian Lillard was dominant with 43 points and 8 assists and Ben McLemore hit 8 3s and scored 28 off the bench. Seven-game losing streak is over. Portland moves to 12-18. – 12:20 AM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Blazers beat Hornets, 125-116. Damian Lillard finishes with a season-high 43 on 12-19 shooting #RipCity pic.twitter.com/f3reNPuA6s – 12:20 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Two Blazers players are untouchable at the deadline: Dame and Ben McLemore. – 12:17 AM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Sean Highkin @highkin

40 is a season high for Dame. – 12:11 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Season-high 40 points for Damian Lillard. Previous high was 39 on Nov. 20 vs. Philadelphia. Blazers up 117-104 on Charlotte. – 12:10 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Two Blazers have shot free throws tonight: Nassir Little (1-2) and Damian Lillard (10-10) – 12:10 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

In an ideal world for the Blazers, Lillard would never return to the court tonight. Team is up 103-86 in the fourth. – 11:50 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

DAME ✈️✈️✈️ – 11:37 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

GOD DAME – 11:37 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Nice little reminder of how special Dame can be. 32 on 10-15 in 23 minutes and 0 Fs given. – 11:30 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Dame with 10 more points in the first four minutes of the third to give the Blazers their largest lead of the night thus far at 93-64 with 7:52 to play in the quarter. – 11:29 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Dame now with 32 points in 23 mins of work — he’s shootong 10-15 from the field including 6-9 from three. AND he has 7 assists #RipCity – 11:28 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

In case you forgot, when Lillard makes shots it’s a lot easier for everyone else. – 11:23 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers lead 81-55 at the half over Charlotte. Portland set a franchise record for made threes in a half with 16 (25 attempts). McLemore went 6 of 8 on threes. Lillard made 4 of 6. Powell hit 3 of 4. #RipCity – 11:10 PM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Ben McLemore’s 6 3-pointers in the second quarter was one shy of the Blazers’ franchise record, held by Damian Lillard. McLemore went 6-for-8. Blazers lead Charlotte 81-55 at half. – 11:10 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Blazers were +1 in the Dameless Minutes to open the second quarter. They’ve outscored Charlotte by 27 with Dame on the court … you can do the math – 10:58 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Of course now the real test comes in these no-Lillard minutes – 10:43 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Lillard made 4 of 7 shots including 3 of 4 threes to lead the Blazers with 17 points in the first quarter. Blazers up 41-24 on the Hornets. – 10:40 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

I remember thinking “Dame looks pissed off” pregame… – 10:39 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Dame’s best start in a while — 17 points on 4/6 shooting (3/3 from three) in the first quarter. – 10:39 PM

Damian Lillard has preached his unwavering commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the Sixers and other teams around the league remain optimistic he could eventually request a trade prior to the 2022-23 season. Philadelphia just needs one other All-Star to seek a new team. -via Bleacher Report / December 15, 2021

As the Philadelphia 76ers begin to gather momentum in trade conversations for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers reiterated that one of the Sixers’ top targets — All-NBA guard Damian Lillard — is not available to be discussed, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021

The Sixers and Blazers connected in recent days and Portland’s interim general manager, Joe Cronin, made clear to Philadelphia that the franchise still plans to continue building around Lillard, sources said. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021