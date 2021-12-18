ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De'Aaron Fox no longer off the table?

By HoopsHype
 4 days ago
Tim Bontemps: I think it was widely going into the season, ‘De’Aaron Fox is off the table’. I’ve heard a lot of smoke that might not be the case at this point.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols), center Alex Len (health and safety protocols) and Richaun Holmes (eye) have been ruled out tonight vs. the Grizzlies. Davion Mitchell is questionable and has apparently entered NBA health and safety protocols. – 3:37 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Warriors announce Jordan Poole has entered the protocols. Kings, somewhat interestingly, list De’Aaron Fox and Alex Len as doubtful for tonight after they entered protocols. Typically, when someone enters protocols, they’re listed as out. – 10:36 AM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Tyrese Haliburton (low back), Chimezie Metu (left knee) are listed as questionable. De’Aaron Fox (H&S), Alex Len (H&S) and Richaun Holmes (eye) are doubtful. Marvin Bagley (H&S), Terence Davis (H&S) and Lou Kings (H&S) are all out for tomorrow. – 8:38 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings list Tyrese Haliburton as questionable against the Grizzlies due to back soreness. Chimezie Metu (knee) is also questionable. De’Aaron Fox (protocols), Richaun Holmes (eye) and Alex Len (protocols) are doubtful. Marvin Bagley III, Terence Davis and Louis King are out. – 8:34 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Sacramento Kings officially list De’Aaron Fox & Alex Len (as doubtful), Louis King (out) in NBA’s COVID Health & Safety protocols, joining Marvin Bagley & Terence Davis (out) who were in protocols last night. – 8:32 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are listing De’Aaron Fox as doubtful for Friday’s game against the Grizzlies due to health and safety protocols. – 8:31 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Source confirms that De’Aaron Fox, Lou King and Alex Len have all been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. For today, there are no other additions. – 8:07 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Update: De’Aaron Fox, Alen Len and Louis King have entered NBA health and safety protocols, joining interim coach Alvin Gentry and teammates Terence Davis and Marvin Bagley III.

James Ham @James_HamNBA

So far we are up to De’Aaron Fox, Alex Len and Lou King who have reportedly join Marvin Bagley in the league’s health and safety protocol. King spent Monday with the Kings in Toronto and then joined Stockton in OKC. This opens up the possibility for even more issues. – 7:47 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

De’Aaron Fox has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/5541KUnBd46:27 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

A ton of NBA players have entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sacramento is expected to have a handful of total players entering protocols along with several more staff members. – 6:15 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Who has a better In & Out dribble than De’Aaron Fox? pic.twitter.com/s0Kl8CmwWc11:00 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Doug Christie is victorious in his Kings coaching debut, Sacramento tops the Wizards 119-105 thanks to a 35-16 4th quarter. De’Aaron Fox 28pts, Harrison Barnes with 19 – 12:28 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings 119, Wizards 105: De’Aaron Fox scored 28 and Harrison Barnes had 15 points in the last 7:01, helping the Kings beat the Wizards in their first game under acting head coach Doug Christie. – 12:28 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings lead the Wizards 107-98 with 3:24 left. Sacramento with a nice stretch here with De’Aaron Fox on the bench. – 12:18 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings trailed by 12 in the 3rd quarter and have rallied here in the 4th to take a 90-89 lead over the Wizards with 9:50 to go. De’Aaron Fox up to 23 points, Tristan Thompson a big spark off Sacramento’s bench with 15 points – 12:01 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Wizard lead the Kings at the half 57-56. Bradley Beal looked poised to have a big game tonight, has 19 at the half. De’Aaron Fox 16pts for Sacramento. Doug Christie opted to not use a 3-guard lineup. – 11:09 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards go into halftime leading the Kings 57-56. Beal has 19 pts, Harrell has 12. De’Aaron Fox has 16. – 11:07 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Wizards lead the Kings 57-56 at the half. Bradley Beal is cooking with 19 points. De’Aaron Fox has 16. Tyrese Haliburton is doing a little bit of everything with four points, two rebounds, six assists, three blocked shots and two steals. – 11:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

De’Aaron Fox pulls up for a free throw line jumper to get the Kings on the board. 2-2. – 10:11 PM

The Kings are at a crossroads yet again, with a new interim head coach, a relatively new GM, and a lot of players with uncertain futures. GM Monte McNair drafted two guards in consecutive drafts (Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton) despite having De’Aaron Fox on the payroll, which suggests to executives around the league that Fox will be his main piece for a big move. -via The Ringer / December 7, 2021

And despite strong preseason chatter that a slow start in Sacramento could lead to a potential Ben Simmons trade with Philadelphia, there remains no significant current discussion between the Sixers and Kings. Fox and Tyrese Halliburton are still deemed unavailable, and second-year standout Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a legitimate starting point guard in Philadelphia. -via Bleacher Report / November 26, 2021

There is room for hope; six of Sacramento’s 11 losses have come by single digits. Perhaps Gentry’s veteran savvy and fresh voice can fix enough problems around narrow margins to salvage the Kings’ playoff chances. That would likely have to come without any major trade fixes in the near future. Sacramento brass expect Gentry, Fox, and the Kings to recapture what led to their strong start themselves, as opposed to making any other stark personnel changes, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / November 26, 2021

