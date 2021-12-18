ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Porter back before the end of the month?

 4 days ago
Kelly Iko: Rockets hopeful of a Kevin Porter Jr. return to the lineup before the end of the month, sources tell @TheAthletic. Tentative target date is 12/27 vs. Charlotte. Porter has missed Houston’s last 7 games with a left thigh injury.

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Longest tenured Rockets

1. Eric Gordon

2. David Nwaba

3. Christian Wood

4. Jae’Sean Tate

5. K.J. Martin

6. John Wall

7. Kevin Porter Jr

8. D.J. Augustin

9. Armoni Brooks – 11:23 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Rockets list Jalen Green (hamstring), Danuel House (ankle) and Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) as OUT for Saturday at #Pistons.

Christian Wood (knee tendinitis) and Armoni Brooks (left ankle soreness) are questionable. #DFS6:19 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Christian Wood (knee) and Armoni Brooks (ankle) are questionable to play tomorrow afternoon in Detroit. Jalen Green (hamstring), Danuel House (ankle), and Kevin Porter Jr (thigh) remain out, as does John Wall (ask @Alykhan Bijani) – 5:42 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr and Danuel House have been ruled out for tonight’s game as expected. Christian Wood is questionable. – 1:13 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

As for Jalen Green Green, Danuel House and Kevin Porter Jr:

Silas said Green is doing the most of the 3 and is the closest to returning, House is next and Porter is the furthest away. He still did not provide a timetable – 5:33 PM

Mark Berman: Rockets announce Kevin Porter Jr out tomorrow night (left thigh contusion) -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / December 4, 2021

Jonathan Feigen: Rockets list Kevin Porter Jr. as out for tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans with his bruised thigh. Jalen Green, John Wall, Usman Garuba remain out, as well. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / December 4, 2021

Cayleigh Griffin: Kevin Porter Jr. did not practice today. Coach Silas says he “doubts” he will play tomorrow. -via Twitter @cayleighgriffin / December 4, 2021

