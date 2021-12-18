ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Windhorst: 'I haven't heard Domantas Sabonis' name in the trade market'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Brian Windhorst on the Pacers: They might trade one, they might trade two players. I would think Caris LeVert and Myles Turner, most likely in that order, from what I understand. I know there’s a lot of discussion about Sabonis out there, that there’s a lot of people claiming various things. I haven’t heard Sabonis’ name in the trade market.

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New #Celtics mailbag features a closer look at Domantas Sabonis as a trade piece, a Marcus Smart vs. Dennis Schroder question and much more masslive.com/celtics/2021/1…9:15 AM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pacers are now in the penalty. Sabonis and Turner each have four fouls. Detroit just needs to string some stops together. When Indy score, it’s either too easy or an and-1. – 8:46 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

That was Turner’s fourth foul. Sabonis also has four. 26 points for Saddiq after knocking down both free throws – 8:43 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Foul trouble for both Sabonis and Turner (4 each) and Goga Bitadze just rushed to the scorers table to check in. He had 2 great performances for the Mad Ants this week. But the Pacers are challenging Turner’s most recent foul. – 8:38 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers are doing a decent job moving the ball without turning it over, which has them ahead by 3. But still struggling to get great shots or a string of stops. Sabonis has been needed connective tissue on offense. – 8:02 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Lyles has really been passing up some open 3s lately, but that was a nice take on Sabonis after the head-fake – 7:44 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers starters tonight against Detroit: Brad Wanamaker, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner.

Wanamaker gets his first start of the season with McConnell and Brogdon out. Holiday gets his first start in two weeks after missing time in COVID protocols – 6:39 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons starters at IND: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart.

#Pacers starters: Wanamaker, LeVert, Holiday, Sabonis and Turner. #DFS6:36 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers starters vs Pistons: Wanamaker, LeVert, Holiday, Sabonis, Turner. – 6:34 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Bill Bayno, now an assistant for the Pistons, catching up with everyone on the Pacers. And the bond is still there with Domas. pic.twitter.com/3irsaawn9R6:03 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

All-Stars based on our RPR MVP Predictor:

East Starters:

G: Trae Young

G: James Harden

F: Giannis Antetokounmnpo

F: Kevin Durant

F: Jarrett Allen

Reserves:

G: Zach LaVine

G: Darius Garland

F: DeMar DeRozan

F: Jimmy Butler

F: Jayson Tatum

WC: Domantas Sabonis

WC: Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/Pi3WnGexfB11:48 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Two reports Domantas Sabonis wants Pacers to trade him, one he doesn’t nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/16/two…11:21 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers outscored 25-5 over the first 10 minutes of the 4th quarter, lose in Milwaukee (no Giannis, Middleton, Lopez, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye) 114-99.

Disappointing showing on the front end of a b2b. Sabonis led them with 16-14-5.

Up next: vs Pistons on Thurs. – 10:10 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Domantas Sabonis is just eating the Bucks up on the glass right now. Bucks are forcing misses, but Sabonis has 3 offensive rebounds and 10 points in the quarter.

Pacers up, 79-78, with 3:25 left in the third quarter. – 9:33 PM

Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer reported that Domantas Sabonis wants out of Indiana. That’s what I was told by multiple league sources as well, and that it wasn’t just this season, but instead going back to last year Sabonis was looking for a change of scenery. -via Action Network / December 16, 2021

Scott Agness: False -via Twitter / December 16, 2021

Marc Stein: You have to remember that they just hired Rick Carlisle to a four-year deal worth nearly 30 mil. Rick is not a tear-it-down-and-rebuild with youth coach. So are the Pacers really going to just trade both (Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis) and strip this thing down to Chris Duarte and youth. I think if you check around the league, you get a lot of skepticism for that kind of approach -via marcstein.substack.com / December 16, 2021

fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Brooklyn Nets Must Trade Kyrie Irving: "How Can You Have A Championship Team When One Of Your Main Guys Don’t Want To Sacrifice?"

Shaquille O'Neal has been one of Kyrie Irving's biggest critics. The Big Diesel hasn't hidden his disappointment with the Brooklyn Nets point guard, taking shots at him after the player revealed he wouldn't take the COVID-19 vaccine. Three months after that, Shaq hasn't changed his mind about Kyrie. Even though...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
