Julio Guridy, longtime Allentown city council member, steps down after 20 years in office

Allentown City Council President Julio Guridy attends a city council meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Allentown. Guridy is stepping down after serving 20 years on council. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

The Allentown Julio Guridy knew when he first took his seat on City Council no longer exists.

In 2001, some of the only restaurants downtown were a McDonalds and a Wendy’s. The iconic Hess’s department store had closed just a few years prior, and the canopies that shaded Allentown’s downtown streets had just been torn down. Latinos made up only 25% of the city population, and the Neighborhood Improvement Zone was just an idea.

Guridy has witnessed the transformation of Allentown’s downtown, former Mayor Ed Pawlowski’s resignation and sentencing on 50 charges of corruption, and the explosive growth of the city’s Latino population during his 20 years on council.

But as of next year, Guridy’s Wednesday nights will be spent with family at home, not at city hall. Guridy, after an unsuccessful mayoral bid, will step down as a City Council member after two decades.

Guridy moved to Bethlehem as a 15-year-old from the Dominican Republic, knowing no English, and became the first in his family to graduate from college. After receiving a master’s degree from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Guridy worked at several banks throughout the Lehigh Valley, opened a travel agency with his wife, Mercedes, and joined Latino groups in the Lehigh Valley, including the Latino Alliance, of which he was a founding member, and the Hispanic Business Council.

What prompted him to run for council, he said, was “people being undermined in the Hispanic community.” Specifically, he said, he wanted to push back against former Council member Emma Tropiano, who championed an ordinance to make English the official language of Allentown and blamed the city’s rise in crime on its growing Latino population.

He tried to recruit other members of the Latino community to run but when no one came forward, he said, he decided to run himself.

Guridy took office in 2001 and became one of the first Latino people elected to Allentown City Council. Over his time as a council member, he advocated for downtown development and the Neighborhood Improvement Zone, a special 130-acre taxing district in Allentown designed to encourage development and investment downtown.

He called his support for development in Allentown, specifically projects like PPL Center and Coca-Cola Park, one of his proudest accomplishments as a council member. He has pushed back on criticism of development from the city’s progressive wing, which, he said, does not appreciate the valuable tax revenue the zone generates for the school district and the county.

“I know some people feel [the NIZ] has not done much for the rest of the community, it only does downtown development,” Guridy said. “But a city without a prosperous downtown doesn’t usually get much development to the rest of the city.”

He shares that sentiment with Mayor-elect Matt Tuerk, a former vice president of economic development and marketing at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. and advocate for downtown Allentown development, who Guridy lost to in the mayoral primary. Guridy is on Tuerk’s guiding transition team as Tuerk prepares to take office in January.

Guridy and outgoing Mayor Ray O’Connell have not always seen eye to eye. O’Connell ousted Guridy as City Council president in 2015 when both were on council. Guridy heavily criticized O’Connell’s 2019 budget and his decision to run for mayor in 2021 after vowing not to do so.

But at their last council meeting together last week, O’Connell called Guridy a “gentleman” and an inspiration for young Latino kids in Allentown.

“You lived the American Dream,” O’Connell said at the meeting. “You came from the [Dominican Republic] with really, nothing. You’re a role model to all those little kids out there, who really don’t have a whole lot. They’re watching.”

Guridy has also seen the city come a long way in terms of Latino issues, he said. He’s no longer the only Latino on council. Although English is still the city’s official language, the city government makes all documents available in other languages, and Allentown’s website can be translated into Spanish. The city’s Latino population has skyrocketed to more than 54%.

But council members continued to sometimes take aim at the Latino community even after Guridy took office. In 2006, he opposed former Council member Lou Hershman’s ordinance that would have criminalized renting to or employing undocumented immigrants. Guridy proposed an alternative ordinance that took a symbolic stance to support immigrants in Allentown and condemned federal legislation that tried to criminalize aiding undocumented immigrants.

Guridy wants Allentown’s Latinos to be recognized for their contributions to the city, not stigmatized.

“Most of these restaurants in Allentown and barber shops and hair salons, they’re all owned by Hispanics,” Guridy said. “They’re providing a great amount of the tax basis to the city through the businesses and the homes they bought.”

His one regret as a council member, he said, was not doing more to encourage Allentown’s Latino community to vote.

Natalie Santos, who will assume Guridy’s seat in January, will become the youngest council member at 21 years old, and the second Latina woman after Cynthia Mota. She is a Kutztown University student and a Dieruff High School graduate.

As for Guridy’s political future, he said he will not run for City Council again, but he may consider another run for mayor, or state or nationwide office.

“A lot of people want me to run,” Guridy said.

But for now, he said, it’s time to take a break. He has long juggled being a council member with his full-time job as director of contract compliance programs at the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

He is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and three sons.

“I will be around,” Guridy said. “I’m not going anywhere.”

