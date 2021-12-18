ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Snow Squall May Affect Motorists In Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads-up for motorists in southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a “Special...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Is There Even a Chance For a White Christmas in Minnesota This Year?

We're under a week until Santa heads out and our snow is pretty much gone, so is there even a chance of a White Christmas in southeast Minnesota this year?. It was just a little over a week ago, back on Friday, December 10th, when Old Man Winter made his first appearance here in Minnesota, dumping between 6 and 12 inches of the white stuff over southeast Minnesota (with MUCH more snow in parts of the southeast Twin Cities metro area.)
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The ‘Little Yellowstone of Minnesota’ is Just Two Hours Away from Rochester

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

77,000+ Ceiling Fans in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Recalled Due to Blades Flying Off

December might be the month of Christmas but it seems to also be the month of huge recalls. The latest involves 77,000+ ceiling fans that have been sold since 2018 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin throughout the United States due to the blades detaching while the fan is in use. Yes, the blades could come flying at you and 3 people so far have stated that their walls have sustained damage from the blades flying off.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Winter Tips To Prevent Salt Damage To Your Plants And Shrubs

With the snow we've gotten so far, which has all but disappeared, there has been a few layers of salt and sand dropped on our area roads to help people get around. The sand and salt, while helpful for people and cars to get around, can also harm your plants and shrubs located near the road. The University of Minnesota has some helpful tips to prevent or lessen the effects of salt and sand on your plants and shrubs.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Change in the Weather Should Help Local Ice Fishing

The windy and warm weather we saw Wednesday in the St. Cloud area wasn't helping local ice conditions but the last couple of days has improved those conditions. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON this week. He says he's a bit surprised how much ice we do have in the St. Cloud area despite the 50 degree temperatures and high winds earlier in the week. Schmitt says with temperatures dropping below freezing in the short term the ice conditions locally should firm up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squall#Extreme Weather
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Has Lost Firefighter Captain Lange to COVID 19

As Covid surges on and continues to take the lives of people we love across the country and here at home, it has now taken our first Minnesota Firefighter. The Upsala Fire Captain is one of our first firefighters to have fallen to the Virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
AM 1390 KRFO

This Wisconsin Police Officer Has An Amazing Warm-Up Routine

I'm just going to guess that you probably didn't warm up the same way this police officer from Eau Claire, Wisconsin did before that big snowstorm on Friday!. We had first heard about the first big snowstorm of the year that was taking aim at our neck of the woods here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for several days before it actually got here Friday. That much lead time gave many of us time to prepare. For instance, I went to Kwik Trip and filled up the gas can we use for our snowblower, and also got our shovels out of storage.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa’s Only Highway Tunnel Has Been Around More Than 160 Years

One of Iowa's unique pieces of history was first dug by a man and his sons, 163 years ago. Back in 1858, a sawmill stood not far from where this tunnel, carved into the limestone base of an Iowa park, is today. William Harmon needed a way to get water from the nearby Middle River to power the sawmill. He and his three sons went to work. They dug a tunnel to get the water through... quite a venture when you consider the aptly-named Harmon Tunnel is just under 150-feet long.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy