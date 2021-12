Cylus, a Tel Aviv-based rail cybersecurity startup, built a cybersecurity solution, CylusOne, to protect the global mainline and urban railway companies from an array of threats and risks. Cylus’ solution offers continuous monitoring and 360-degree real-time protection for all rail systems, regardless of size and geography, enabling real-time threat detection, advanced forensics and mitigation, simplified security operations and more. CylusOne takes just a few hours to install, requiring zero downtime, fully integrating with new and legacy systems with no changes to the network architecture required, providing full visibility within seconds.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO