Europe's energy crisis just got worse

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn top of an ongoing natural gas crunch, Europe faces the winter season with reduced nuclear output in France, exacerbating the energy crisis and leaving large parts of the continent praying for a milder winter. France's EDF stopped on Thursday two nuclear power plants after finding a fault at...

