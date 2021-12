Brawl Stars Master League Challenge is an in-game special event, that will reward players with a Mega Box on winning the 9-win challenge and star points as the other reward. Like other in-game special events, friendly rules do apply to this challenge. Friendly rules give all the players an equal chance at winning the challenge by increasing the level of all brawlers to level 11. It will also give access to all gadgets, star powers, and the newly released gears. In this Brawl Stars guide, we will reveal the modes and maps for the Brawl Stars Master League Challenge which players have to participate in, along with the best brawlers and their builds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO